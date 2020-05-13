Ready for some big news? Everlane is launching a sale unlike any other we’ve seen before! They are marking down a slew of their best and most beloved clothing, shoes and accessories. And the best part? You get to decide how much you pay.

Everlane is a brand that always strives to make high-quality products affordable by cutting out unnecessary costs during the manufacturing process. The brand is incredibly transparent about how much every single garment costs to produce, and is renowned for their fair prices. All of the items up for grabs have different prices set, but you ultimately choose the final cost. Yes, we’re serious. Check out our five favorites below!

This Standard Denim Jacket

Everlane’s denim pieces are a bestseller for the brand, including this jean jacket. Everyone needs a vintage-style blue option in their wardrobes, but there are also Ivory, Bone and Washed Black colorways if those hues better fit your style.

Get The Denim Jacket (originally $88) on sale for prices starting at just $44, available from Everlane!

These Flared Bootcut Jeans

We never thought that the bootcut jean would be back in style, but here we are! And in all honesty, we’re kind of digging the look again. Get into the denim trend with this pair from Everlane — and for a fraction of their original cost!

Get The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut (originally $78) on sale for prices starting at just $47, available from Everlane!

This Casual Loose Tee

Casual tees are our favorite tees, and this long-sleeve cropped one looks like it may become our new go-to. We love the boxy, loose fit — which is exactly the look and feel that we want. It comes in five different colors. Pick your favorite, or score a couple to keep on hand!

Get The Long-Sleeve Box-Cut Pocket Tee (originally $30) on sale for prices starting at just $18, available from Everlane!

This Classic Crisp Button-Down

Any fashionista will say that everyone needs to own a crisp, white button-down shirt. We love Everlane’s take on this classic. It has three-quarter length sleeves that create a slightly billowy shape. Plus, this shirt is collar-less, which gives it a totally modern feel!

Get The Collarless Air Shirt (originally $58) on sale for prices starting at just $44, available from Everlane!

These Sleek Monochromatic Sneakers

Sneakers can make a statement, but if we’re wearing a bold outfit, we want to keep things plain and simple in the footwear department. These sneakers are the perfect match to any ensemble that you have in mind. Plus, they are super comfortable!

Get The Trainer (originally $98) on sale for prices starting at just $59, available from Everlane!

