24 Hours Only! Everlane’s Most Flattering Straight-Leg Pant Is Just $50

Surprise parties are fun and all — but surprise sales on top-rated, bestselling items that are always topping our wish list? Definitely better! Would owning every single color of these pants from Everlane ever be enough? We’re not sure, but now’s our chance to find out!

For 24 hours only on March 6, 2020, Everlane’s straight-leg edition of its “most flattering pant” is on sale for $50 in every single color — regardless of your inseam. That’s a full $18 off, and that’s major. This highly-loved spinoff of the original Wide Leg Crop has captured the hearts of over 3,600 reviewers, and now it’s time for us all to join the ranks!

Get The Straight Leg Crop (originally $68) for just $50 at Everlane! Sale begins and ends on March 6, 2020.

We have from midnight to midnight (ET) to shop this sale, so let’s do this thing. If you’ve ever wanted a pair of high-rise pants that “molds to your body” and “never ceases to lift and shape” your figure, you’ve come to the right place at exactly the right time. Shoppers say these pants are “super flattering” and “fit like a dream,” while being “the softest things [they] have ever put on.” They’re crazy durable though, and the impeccable quality is immediately apparent!

These pants are made with 97% cotton with 3% elastane for stretch. They’ll reach up to your natural waist and streamline down to just above your ankle for a cute, cropped look that works with both boots and sneakers or flats. Think they’ll be either not cropped enough or too cropped on you? Not to worry, because they come in short, regular and tall/long lengths! You just have to grab your preferred size and length before it’s gone — which could be at any moment!

These pants are garment-dyed for a soft, broken-in feel before you even wear them. They’re even more comfortable than they look! They’re seriously just impressive all around, which is why we’re so stoked on this sale. It’s even better when you realize that the sale price is actually a full $85 cheaper than the traditional retail price!

These Straight Leg Crop pants are currently available in nine colors: Faded Red, Black, Surplus (a pale green), Golden Brown, Sandstone (a creamy ivory), Shadow (an aubergine purple), Bone (a white), Cocoa Brown and Hemp (a calming yellow). Basically, we’re looking at outfits upon outfits upon outfits. The time is winding down and we’re running out of minutes to take advantage of this deal, so let’s get to shopping already!

