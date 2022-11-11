Cozy Up! Score 30% Off High-Quality Sweaters and Outerwear From Everlane

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cashmere cardigans! Wool pullovers! Puffer coats! Sleek trenches! This is just the beginning of what you’ll find in the Everlane sale happening right now. Over 100 women’s sweaters, jackets and coats are 30% off on the site right now — plus 50 in the men’s section!

Everlane has some of the dreamiest knits and outerwear pieces around, so we’re not letting this opportunity pass Us by. Check out our seven favorite finds in the sale below, and make sure to check out the rest for yourself!

The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck

When we think of the phrase “effortlessly elegant,” this is exactly the type of piece that comes to mind. So soft, so chic — and made so sustainably!

Was $230 On Sale: $161 You Save 30% See it!

The ReNew Long Liner

This awesome coat, made from 100% recycled polyester, has the perfect look and warmth for fall. We love that it’s designed thin enough that it can also be layered under a heavier coat in winter though. Shoppers say “you will not be disappointed”!

Was $198 On Sale: $139 You Save 30% See it!

The Cotton Chore Sweater Jacket

Can’t decide if you want to pick up a sweater or a jacket? How about both in one piece? This sweater jacket is unbelievably cool but ready to keep you warm with its 100% organic cotton construction!

Was $125 On Sale: $88 You Save 30% See it!

The Alpaca V-Neck Cropped Cardigan

Want the warmth of wool without the prickliness? It isn’t too much to ask for. This cardigan delivers with its soft alpaca yarn, Merino wool and recycled nylon!

Was $125 On Sale: $88 You Save 30% See it!

The ReCashmere® Patchwork Sweater

How fun and beautifully done is the patchwork design on this crew-neck sweater? You’ll feel amazing in it — and not just because it’s made with Italian cashmere!

Was $275 On Sale: $193 You Save 30% See it!

The Gathered Drape Trench

A trench coat will truly never go out of style, and shoppers are calling this one “a great staple to have in the closet.” We love that you can either leave it loose or belt it to define your waist!

Was $218 On Sale: $153 You Save 30% See it!

The ReNew Long Puffer

Frigid weather is afoot, and we need to be ready! This insulated coat is going to keep you feeling cozy even in the cold, and we love that it has no down so it’s allergy-friendly!

Was $248 On Sale: $174 You Save 30% See it!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the sale here and explore all other sale items at Everlane here!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our product picks below:

