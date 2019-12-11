



There are tons of holiday shopping guides out there that suggest the best gifts for the moms, dads, best friends, sibling or other loved ones in your life that might seem tailored to that specific person. But we have a recommendation for you that cranks up that personalization up a notch.

If you want to give a gift that’s truly unique, then we might have the idea for you. This holiday season, why not pick up an Everlywell at-home health test kit? You can give someone the opportunity to learn more about themselves and their bodies, which can better inform their lives!

Though it might not be the most traditional gift idea, we can assure you that an Everlywell health test kit has the power to truly make a difference in someone’s life. The health and wellness company has nearly 30 different tests to choose from — with health concerns ranging from fertility, to sexual health, to food sensitivity and practically everything in between.

The way it works is simple. Once you receive one of the at-home kits, you’ll want to register that kit online using its unique ID number. This will then link to your personalized Everlywell account. Then, depending on the specific kit, you will collect the samples as instructed. After that’s done, you’ll ship off your samples to a Everlywell lab partner with the prepaid shipping label and packaging materials that come provided. You’ll see your test results show up on your account online within five business days — it’s that simple!

Everlywell wants to put your personal health above everything else to improve your overall wellness. In addition to your results, the company will also provide detailed explanation on what those results mean and provide suggestions for how to maintain or improve your health, in terms of which test you’ve submitted. These tests are not meant to act as a substitute for seeking professional medical attention. Everywell at-home test kits are there to make personal health informational accessible and affordable.

The company was founded by Julia Cheek and is based out of Austin, Texas. The concept behind the company started when Cheek began to feel seemingly unexplainable symptoms, such as fatigue and brain fog. She went to multiple specialists who all advised her to get a series of lab testing done. The problem? Cheek’s insurance plan didn’t cover those expensive tests, and she wound up having to pay for them on her own.

Cheek came to the conclusion that there must be a better, more cost-efficient way to get important information one one’s personal health to consumers. “I asked myself how can we put an end to the traditional lab experience and make it something that’s useful, convenient and affordable,” Cheek said in an interview. “In the same way that consumers can purchase pregnancy tests or vitamins over the counter.”

And with the inception of Everlywell, Cheek’s mission to bring cost-effective access to health and wellness data became a reality. If you’re looking to make a difference in someone’s life this holiday season, then an Everywell at-home test kit is the perfect way to go!

