



Though this wonderful time of year is filled with tons of joy, it also can come with lot of unwanted stress. We’re in the throes of the holiday season, which means that we’re finalizing our party plans and knocking out our gift shopping. The end of the year is fast approaching, and we can’t waste any time!

In the midst of all the stress, we sometimes find ourselves blanking on what to get as gifts! That’s why we love no-brainer, universal holiday gifts where we don’t have to worry about how something will fit or if it will actually be of use. Case in point: this amazing cashmere wrap that’s majorly marked down for a limited time!

Get the Charter Club Solid Cashmere Wrap (originally $189) on sale for just $70 exclusively at Macy’s, through December 9, 2019!

We’re gushing over this incredible cashmere wrap from Charter Club, which is sold exclusively at Macy’s. And the iconic department store is offering this wrap to its shoppers right now for 62% off as a part of their Green Monday sale — which saves you a total of $117!

What’s Green Monday, you may ask? It’s actually a retail industry term that’s akin to Cyber Monday, but describes something slightly different. This shopping event usually falls on the second Monday of December — which is that last day of the year that is at least 10 business days before Christmas. This is the best time to order all of your gifts for the holidays to ensure that they’ll arrive on time, and online retailers use it as an opportunity to slash their prices on tons of items!

We wanted to highlight all of the best deals that we’ve noticed during this year’s Green Monday, and this wrap is one of the standouts. It’s a one-size-fits-all product that’s versatile and a true classic. Plus, the luxurious cashmere material makes for an upscale gift that’s sure to delight anyone on your list!

This Charter Club Solid Cashmere Wrap comes in eight different colors to choose from — from classic black to a bold plum and everything in between. There’s enough of a range of neutrals as well as bright colors to can fit anyone’s sense of style. This wrap is definitely a winner — and with its sale price, now is the best time to pick it up!

