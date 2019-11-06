



To say we love celebrity style would be the understatement of the century. See, here at Shop With Us we don’t just love it, we live and breathe it! It’s more than just a job — it’s our passion. We’re just as excited as the next fashion enthusiast to find the latest-and-greatest item for sale — and just like you, we add them to our wish lists immediately. Of course, we also get just as frustrated when a piece we’re crushing on carries a hefty price tag.

Shop With Us: This Super-Soft Sweatshirt Made Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘Cozy Girl Edit’

Usually, by the time we have access to something an A-lister has worn, it’s after a series of major discounts — which can take years! Stealing their style sometimes just isn’t an option, but occasionally we get lucky — and today is one of those days. With that said, props are due to Emily Ratajkowski for bringing Us this perfect pair of boots.

With the holidays right around the corner, Ratajkowski and Express have teamed up to make all of our wishes come true! This dream team curated the “Cozy Girl Edit” — affordable, celebrity-approved items that are so comfortable and chic. The High-Top Lug Boots are at the top of the list, and it’s easy to see why!

With a total resurgence of all things the ’90s in full force, they’re perfectly on trend with the times. Plus, they’re just so fire. The faux leather black shade looks luxurious and expensive and will elevate any outfit instantly. From a T-shirt and jeans to tights and skirts, it’s the perfect shoe to round off any look — especially since they’re extremely comfortable.

Actually, that’s one of the biggest reasons we’re so smitten. The four-inch heel is a bit on the chunkier side, which means it’ll offer up the necessary comfort and support to withstand long periods of wear — especially since there’s also a treaded sole. This dainty detail will protect Us all during those unexpected rain or snowstorms that come our way. We’re certain this boot will outshine any of those thin heels in our closet. As for the compliments? They’ll be rolling on in — all season long.

The gold hardware and matching lace-up front closure add an element of both edginess and effortlessness all at once. This holiday season, take a page out of Emily Ratajkowski’s book and make this beautiful boot a serious street style moment!

