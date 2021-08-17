21 Ultra-Chic Fall Essentials That Are As Comfy As Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The colder the weather gets, the more we just want to bundle up in a sweatsuit with fuzzy socks on our feet and a PSL in our hand. We certainly will do plenty of that on lazy Sundays and cozy nights in, but the reality is we still need to leave home and put together a real outfit sometimes — and we want it to be chic!

If you’re looking for that middle ground between chic and cozy, we’ve got you. This isn’t about having just enough of both worlds, but about pieces that can excel as stylish fashion statements and comfy lounge essentials. Check out 21 of our faves below!

21 Comfy-Chic Fall Essentials

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A great style hack is adding a turtle neckline into your look to automatically elevate it. This window pane print KIRUNDO sweater has you covered!

2. We Also Love: This mega-soft knit ASTR The Label cardigan is going to feel like heaven. The dropped shoulders and patch pockets make this a can’t-miss!

3. We Can’t Forget: This ANRABESS tunic pullover gives you extra length and keeps things wonderfully roomy. So good for wearing with leggings!

Pants

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Dress up the jogger look with these Dokotoo pants. We love all of the different leopard print colors!

5. We Also Love: These Skims silk pants may technically be designed for sleeping, but PJ-chic is totally a thing right now. Try pairing with a crop top or even a button-up!

6. We Can’t Forget: So sweatpants are off the table, but what about sweater pants? This The Drop pair is bound to earn you compliments!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: How stunning is this ZESICA sweaterdress? It instantly caught our attention with its waffle knit and tie waist!

8. We Also Love: You’ll be the trendiest person in town with this tiered, mock-neck Everlane dress. The voluminous fit means never feeling uncomfortable in your clothing!

9. We Can’t Forget: This flowy, pleated Mango dress is another piece you won’t even want to take off at the end of the day. We’re about to become proud outfit repeaters!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy skirts? Really? Yes, really. You can tell right away how comfy this stretchy Urban CoCo skirt is going to be!

11. We Also Love: This “cloud-like” Goodthreads skirt is a fleece dream. From its stretchy waistband to its pockets, we’re in love!

12. We Can’t Forget: You know you’re getting comfy street style the second you see an Adidas logo. This Adidas Originals skirt is no exception!

Long-Sleeve Tees

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Floral Find tee is definitely nap-worthy, but don’t just leave it at home. The pattern-blocking is too cool to go unseen!

14. We Also Love: Honestly, a good striped tee can spruce up your entire wardrobe. This SweatyRocks tee has a pocket as a bonus too!

15. We Can’t Forget: Thermal? Yes. Henley? Yes. This Tna by Aritzia thermal henley tee? Double yes!

Fleece Pullovers

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Alright, let’s go full-on marshmallow-soft. This Chase Secret fleece is taking softness to new heights!

17. We Also Love: This Sweaty Betty fleece is more toned down but still mega-cozy. We adore the tube neckline too!

18. We Can’t Forget: There’s nothing like a cropped hem to upgrade a piece. This ZAFUL pullover has it all going on!

Flannel Shirts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Will an oversized flannel like this SweatyRocks shirt ever go out of style for fall? We think not!

20. We Also Love: This drapey SheIn flannel takes the look to a new level. Wear with anything from jeans to a mini skirt!

21. We Can’t Forget: This longline Gihuo flannel actually has a high-low hem. Outfit = immediately chic!

