17 Must-Have Accessories That Will Help You Nail Fall Fashion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fall season is almost here! We’re beyond excited to get back into the swing of sweater weather and start wearing all of our fabulous fall clothes. But of course, no outfit is complete without the right accessories.

To make sure your wardrobe is fully prepped for the autumn ahead, we picked out a few of our current favorite fall handbags, hats and scarves that are key to upgrading any outfit. Your #OOTD engagement is sure to skyrocket, so keep reading to check them all out!

17 Must-Have Accessories That You Need for Fall

Handbags and Purses

1. If you’re looking for a new tote bag to wear back to the office, this leather option from S-ZONE is absolutely smashing!

2. This Tom Clovers crossbody purse has a beautiful boho design that will look incredible with any fall outfit!

3. The aesthetic of this ALDO crossbody purse is simply timeless! It will dress up your outfit for a majorly affordable price.

4. Another timeless tote is this gem from Dreubea! It has enough room to fit all of your daily essentials.

5. This Michael Kors shoulder bag is ideal for versatile shoppers who constantly change up their style — it goes with everything!

6. We adore how compact this Marc Jacobs crossbody purse is! When you only need your phone, wallet and keys, this bag is the best bet.

Hats

7. Amp up your look by throwing on this gorgeous wide-brim hat from Sunday Afternoons!

8. Feeling the wide-brim accessory trend? Allow Us to introduce you to this one from pistil!

9. Berets are so chic, and we love wearing them in the fall! This one from Jeicy is as classic as it gets — give the look a try for yourself!

10. These Senker casual beanies come in sets of two — how cozy do they look?

11. This wide-brim hat from FADA has a great buckle detail that looks incredibly stylish!

Scarves and Wrap Shawls

12. Wraps like this one from MELIFLUOS are so elegant, and can give you the right amount of warmth on cooler days!

13. All of the different plaid color options that this Century Star scarf comes in scream fall vibes!

14. Another plaid scarf pick is this top-rated one from VIVIAN & VINCENT!

15. This PULI wrap actually has a loop on the shoulder that keeps it draped perfectly in place!

16. Need a wrap scarf you’ll use all the time? This pashmina from PoilTreeWing may be the piece for you!

17. We love wearing oversized scarfs like this one from LOLLICHIC — talk about autumn goals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

