21 Trendy Fall Finds for Fashion Babes Who Are Always Cold

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brrr! While there are plenty of things to love about fall, from the colorful leaves to the pumpkin pies, the cold isn’t necessarily our favorite. If you’re someone who’s always throwing on an extra layer, grabbing the fuzziest blanket around or taking scalding hot showers, you’ve found your people!

Looking to seriously layer up in the fall while still managing to put together a cute outfit? We can help. We’ve picked out 21 stylish pieces to help warm you up below!

Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Long coats only! Let’s keep those legs warm with this Chouyatou coat. European vibes!

2. We Also Love: This Uaneo coat is like a flannel shacket — but in coat form. It reaches down to the lower calf on most people!

3. We Can’t Forget: Ready for a puffer? If you’re extra chilly, check out this quilted Yousify puffer coat!

Pants

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s look into cozier fabrics than denim. For example, these wide leg Scusty corduroy pants might be your new faves!

5. We Also Love: If you’re going casual, these Nike fleece joggers are going to keep you so warm and comfy. Available in four colors at Nordstrom!

6. We Can’t Forget: These sophisticated Tanming trousers are actually made with 30% wool, so you know you can count on them on a cold day!

Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Check out the deal on this Vince turtleneck sweater from Saks Fifth Avenue! This slim-fit find will be great as a layer underneath other tops too if you’re really shivering!

8. We Also Love: Add some brightness to the season with this Lands’ End sweater from Kohl’s. Colorful cotton coziness!

9. We Can’t Forget: Bring on the fleece! This Merokeety quarter-zip pullover feels like a soft cloud!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Just because you’re cold doesn’t mean you can’t dress up. Try something like this Meenew midi sweater dress!

11. We Also Love: This Treasure & Bond sweater dress from Nordstrom has a kiss of wool to really crank the coziness up. Available in both beige and black!

12. We Can’t Forget: This long-sleeve pleated RanRui dress is so flattering with its lace-up belt detail at the waist. Compliments: incoming!

Loungewear

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweats…but make them fashion. This Anrabess two-piece lounge set knows what we’re talking about!

14. We Also Love: How about a three-piece set? Check out this Ekouaer pajama set. You can (and should) wear it out of the house too!

15. We Can’t Forget: Feeling fuzzy! This sherpa Zaful set is so plush. This will be your go-to nap uniform!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re on the Croc trend, you don’t have to give them up in the cold. Just swap your summer pair for this Crocs clog with a fuzzy lining!

17. We Also Love: If you’re always cold, you probably already love UGGs. If you already have the classic shearling boots, try adding these UGG lace-up ankle boots from Saks to your shoe rack too!

18. We Can’t Forget: Need something a little more chic and dressy? Try these Arqa fur mules for work or for a nice night out!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Embrace your chilly babe vibe by grabbing designer accessories. This Tory Burch tinsel scarf is a total beauty!

20. We Also Love: This fuzzy Achiou pom beanie is so affordable, we definitely want to grab multiple colors!

21. We Can’t Forget: Keep your hands warm with these CC faux-fur mittens. You can easily flip back the tips to go fingerless when you need to send a text!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our gift picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!