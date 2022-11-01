Meet Your New Go-To Plaid Shacket for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who identifies as “warm-blooded” has a difficult time trying to navigate this period of the fall season. It’s still relatively balmy outside, but you definitely need to throw on a piece over your ensemble to avoid freezing on a night out. If you struggle trying to find the ideal outerwear for this situation, a shacket is the answer!

You can find a slew of different shacket styles, but if you want to snag a classic look, plaid fleece versions are the absolute best. Our current favorite is this PUWEI shacket, which looks and feels seriously cozy! It has thousands of glowing reviews, and we can already tell we’re going to wear it all the time throughout the autumn months.

Get the PUWEI Women’s Long Plaid Shirt Shacket Jacket for prices starting at $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The term “shacket” essentially refers to a jacket that has the same design elements of a button-down shirt‚ but it’s made from a thicker material so it feels like more of a jacket than a simple top. When a shacket is made from a plaid material, you may think it’s a glorified flannel — but this one is a bit different. The hem is extra long and reaches to the knee area, which we absolutely adore. Think of how effortlessly cool this will look!

Get the PUWEI Women’s Long Plaid Shirt Shacket Jacket for prices starting at $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The longer length makes this so much more than just an everyday shacket. If you wanted to, you can button it up all the way to the hem and wear it as a dress. That said, we think this garment will function best as a last-minute layer. You know, when you’re running out the door and you need something easy in a pinch. You can throw it on over a standard tank or tee with jeans, or a bodycon dress if you’re hitting the town with friends. Confession: We’ve already snagged tons of styling ideas from the snapshots Amazon shoppers shared in their reviews, and can’t wait to make this shacket our own!

See it: Get the PUWEI Women’s Long Plaid Shirt Shacket Jacket for prices starting at $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PUWEI and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!