The perfect fall wardrobe requires a few things: a cozy pair of leggings, a bunch of plaid and layers, layers, layers! This latter element becomes challenging if it’s still a bit too warm out to sport a half-dozen tops all at once, or if you simply don’t have a lot of items that go together and still scream autumn.

Thankfully, we’ve found the perfect pullover that will give contrasting, layered and super-fall vibes without the extra bulk — and not only does it already have over 6,000 Amazon reviews, but it’s 35% off right now too!

Get the DJT Women’s Funnel Neck Contrast Hooded Pullover on Amazon now for 35% off!

DJT’s Women’s Funnel Neck Contrast Hooded Pullover is the perfect way to stay cozy this fall with a pop of fun color and pattern! Layering is definitely the name of the game as the seasons change, and this hoodie provides the illusion of layered tops without the extra thickness. It’s made with a combination of spandex and polyester for ideal softness and stretch, and the funnel neck provides a little extra oomph to the standard hoodie silhouette, along with the classic hood for when the autumn breeze gets a little bit too enthusiastic. Plus, you have the cool contrasting fabrics at the neckline and hemline!

That contrast is what really makes this piece special, with the vibe of a hooded sweatshirt layered over a flannel, but less of the sweaty side effects if it’s not yet cold enough for multiple tops. Not to mention the fact that flannel, grunge/’90s vibes are SUPER in right now! This pullover comes in several base colors, like classic black, navy and burgundy, with more options for your contrasting piece, including red plaid, yellow check, and my personal favorite, blue buffalo check. If you’re not feeling the contrast-fabric options, there are henley-style hoodies as well — but we definitely recommend going for the illusion layering look!

Get the DJT Women’s Funnel Neck Contrast Hooded Pullover on Amazon now for 35% off!

The DJT Women’s Funnel Neck Contrast Hooded Pullover has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon, with a fab average 4.4 out of 5 star rating. Reviewers call this trendy pullover “super cute,” “good quality,” and “very comfortable,” with many elaborating on their adoration for this stylish sweater. “I love this shirt! I wore it with some cute leggings yesterday and the outfit was a hit! Very cute and very comfortable,” said one stylin’ shopper. Another shared, “This top has a flattering fit and feels cozy. It is not a heavy sweatshirt material but a nice mid-weight.” They also noted, “I did order a size up as other reviews recommended and I am glad that I did. It fits well and is flattering. I will be ordering more in different colors.”

One shopper returned to their original review a year and a half later, in which they initially said that they “definitely recommend this top.” After 365 days of fashionable fun, they updated their comment to say that a “year and a half later, I’m scrolling through my reviews and thought I’d tell you all I still love this top. I’ve washed it at least 10-15 times and still looks great! Fabric is better quality than most random brands online- I know shocker! So if you like the style I think you should go for it!”

We think you should too! Grab the DJT Women’s Funnel Neck Contrast Hooded Pullover now on Amazon while it’s still on sale, and add some comfort and cool to your autumn wardrobe.

See it: Get the DJT Women’s Funnel Neck Contrast Hooded Pullover on Amazon now for 35% off!

