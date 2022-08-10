Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In our experience, two-piece sets tend to be loungewear ensembles. It’s fairly rare to find co-ords that are actually professional-looking, and we can all agree that owning more all-inclusive outfits would seriously make our lives easier!

Well, we just so happened to come across one of these unicorn sets that will function for a plethora of occasions. This FANCYINN ensemble is super stylish, looks seriously comfortable and shoppers are obsessed with how flattering it appears on their frames. Interested? Of course you are — read on for more!

Get the FANCYINN Women’s 2 Piece Set for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

The set comes with a pair of high-waisted, slightly cropped pants and a simple sleeveless top. Unlike many other sets on the market, most of the options available aren’t created in a monochromatic style. Instead, you’ll receive a white top and can select which colorful bottoms you like best! But if you do want to go for the matchy-matchy aesthetic, there are a few options in coordinating hues.

The star of this outfit would have to be the pants, which beautifully cinch in the waist and flare out into a wide leg that can complement virtually every body type. Shoppers say they fell in love with them, and claim the looser-fitting top provides the ultimate balance to these bottoms!

When worn together, both of these pieces can be easily dressed up or down depending on what your plans are for the day. Some reviewers note this has become one of their favorite work ensembles, but it can also be styled for a fun night out with the girls. And of course, the top and bottoms can also be mixed and matched with other pieces you already own. Yes, this set will force you to dig through your closet and create a variety of different #OOTDs in the process. Versatility — it’s the vibe for the rest of the year!

