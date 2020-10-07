This Long-Sleeve Top Easily Stands Out in a Sea of Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cold weather is all about bundling up, right? It’s nice feeling all warm and cozy in our sweats, layering on the fleece, the sherpa, the faux fur and the weighted blankets until we’re basically just a face. Or just eyes, even, if we’re wearing a mask. Fashion-wise, however, it does get a little old. Sometimes you miss seeing the actual shape of your body!

The cold is the cold, however. We’re not going to throw on a cami and mini skirt just because we like the look. The endless goosebumps would probably distract from the outfit anyway. Instead, we need a top like this one. It has long sleeves, but it’s fitted and shows off a little skin, though only when you want it to!

Get the Farktop Scoop Neck Henley Long-Sleeve Top starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This ribbed top is soft and stretchy, so even though you’re not buried in sweatshirt material, you’ll still be plenty comfy. We have to talk about the neckline though. The deep U shape is exactly what we’re talking about when it comes to feeling foxy without overdoing it. And the henley-style buttons are so cute!

This neckline looks ultra low cut in the photos, but it all really depends on how you wear it. First of all, if things get chilly, this is the best weather to accessorize with a scarf, so you’re set there. If you want a little more modesty in general, it’s all about the kind of bra you’re wearing. Keep it simple with a T-shirt bra or bandeau and you’ll see the difference it makes!

This exact top is currently available in 11 colors, ranging from darker shades like black and brown to brighter ones like pink and sky blue. You’ll see there are more options on the Amazon page though. These styles vary a bit. Some are round neck versions, while others are higher-cut henleys with contrast necklines. Check them all out and stock up!

As we mentioned, a scarf is going to be this top’s best friend during chilly days, but it’s also totally open (literally) to layered necklaces. And as for the rest of your outfit? You know what to do. Jeans? Yes. High-rise skirt? Def. Overalls? So cute. Joggers? Into it. Culottes? Make it happen!

