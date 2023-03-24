This Shimmery Golden Oil Will Give You ‘Swimsuit Model Skin’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re gearing up for dreamy spring and summer weather, which means we’re bringing out the mini dresses, tank tops and swimsuits. That means bringing out our bare skin too, which has been hidden away under hoodies and sweatpants for the past handful of months!

If your skin is looking dull and not feeling sunshine-ready, we can help. While some may spring for self tanner, others might want just a little bit of glow. Or maybe you want both! Either way, we highly recommend checking out a glimmering dry body oil for the “swimsuit model skin” of your dreams!

Get the FarmHouse Fresh Lustre Drench Instant Glow Dry Oil for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is a dry oil, so it’s “feathery light” and made to absorb quickly, leaving skin dry to the touch but feeling silky and soft. The shimmery, warm golden tone’s goal is to leave you with a sun-kissed complexion, even if you haven’t been outside. You simply apply it evenly all over dry skin and then rinse off for a natural-looking, goddess-level finish!

Remember, this isn’t a fake tan. It’s a subtle yet supremely effective glistening glow that will have you looking like you just floated straight down from Mount Olympus (or just came from the beach)!

This body oil is ready to bring dull, dry skin back to life thanks to ingredients like moisturizing sunflower seed oil, which is high in omega 6 essential fatty acids, and nutrient-dense red amaranth extract. You’ll also find no silicones in the formula. No parabens, phthalates or sulfates either! This radiant oil is even vegan, gluten-free, nut-free and cruelty-free. The formula is 96% natural, and it comes in a glass bottle too as opposed to plastic!

We know you’re wondering about just one more thing: the scent. You’re applying it all over, after all. Get ready to indulge in the summery goodness of a lemon cream and piña colada fragrance!

