Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If every cute pair of going-out pants could feel like a comfy, high-quality pair of leggings, the fashion world would be a better place! Nothing is more frustrating than buying a pair of pants you love only to have them be itchy, too tight, bunching in weird places and pilling after only one wear. A superior pair offers high quality and comfort, and serves as the golden ticket to upping your going-out game! Leather pants are the trendy bottoms you’re looking for, especially throughout this chilly time of year.

The aesthetic of real leather is dazzling, but the actual material can be wildly expensive (and create a slew of other issues). Finding a pair of faux-leather pants which look like the real deal is a task in itself, but it’s ultimately so worth it! We did the heavy lifting and found these bestselling faux-leather pants which nail the night-out assignment. You’ll be throwing gathering after gathering just to strut your stuff!

Get the Commando Control Top Faux Leather Leggings for $118 at Nordstrom!

What makes these faux-leather pants exceptional is the ultra-flattering, figure-firming fabric which will stoke your confidence tenfold. The material is 97% silky viscose and 3% smooth-to-the-touch elastane with polyurerthane coating, making the pants equally soft, stretchy and form-fitting.

Related: I Bought This Expensive-Looking Necklace on Black Friday — It's Even Cheaper Now Walmart isn’t typically where I shop for jewelry. Home goods, clothing, food and beauty items, for sure — but not necklaces, bracelets and earrings. On Cyber Monday, however, I was scrolling through the Walmart site and happened to see this elegant bestseller of a necklace. The price almost seemed wrong! Trying it on was the […]

A high waist adds to the flattering charm, compressing your curves without squeezing. Whether you wear them on their own or underneath a dress, you can be sure you won’t feel like a python is giving you a tight hug.

And if you haven’t already been imagining the countless ways you can potentially wear these pants, know that the styling options are endless. Try teaming them with a turtleneck sweater and sneakers to brunch, or heels and a crop top for a girls’ night out. For work, think flats, a classy blouse and a sleek blazer — but really, whatever you dream up is a sure thing!

As if there aren’t enough styling possibilities with black, you can snag these leggings in a posh brown, wine red, white and burgundy. Regardless of the hue (or hues!) you choose in this winter wardrobe essential, you’ll feel equally comfortable and confident — a truly powerful combo if you ask Us!

Oh, and note that these pants are pilling resistant, just long as you wash them in cold water and drip-dry. The only thing worse than getting an uncomfortable pair of pants is incorrectly washing — and ruining — a pair you love. We’ve all been there, but not this time!

Related: These Ultra-Trendy Michael Kors Sneakers Are on Sale Buying a designer pair of shoes is a mixed bag. On one hand, you want to wear them everywhere given how much you paid; on the other hand, you don’t want to wear them at all in case you step in a puddle or a kid drops an ice cream cone on your foot. Starting […]

Get the Commando Control Top Faux Leather Leggings for $118 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop these other leather pants at Nordstrom, and don’t forget to check out these dreamy deals!