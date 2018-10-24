This Faux Shearling Jacket Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is

We can never own too many pieces of outerwear, especially with fall in full swing and winter just around the corner. With a versatile selection of midicoats, tweed jackets, top coats and more, we can always count on stepping out in style. Lucky for Us, we just spied a gorgeous shearling jacket that will make a wonderful addition to our cold weather wardrobe!

See It: Grab the Avec Les Filles Faux Shearling Biker Jacket for only $169 in two earthy shades. Also snag the off-white version at Bloomingdale’s for $199.

The Avec Les Filles Faux Shearling Biker Jacket is a trendy number. Cut from a gorgeous burnished faux leather, this design boasts the vintage feel we know and love. Made with plush faux shearling lined along the inside, collar and hem, we can fashionably tackle the cold temps this season. The jacket’s rugged construction also features an array of front zip pockets, a chest zip pocket, buckled cuffs and a belt for the ultimate biker babe finish.

We are seriously in love with the whiskey hue! This outerwear design will easily complement our chilly weather looks. For days when we’re looking to sport a classic vibe, the svelte black style is just the ticket.

Floating the Nordstrom racks just south of $170, this chic garment is an amazing steal.

Its versatile build makes this jacket a winner with Nordstrom shoppers. Reviewers love its oversized fit, while others like that its comfortable enough to wear every day. Shoppers also appreciate the topper’s top-quality design and its trendy buckle detailing. One reviewer noted that “this style is the perfect blend of cool and functional.”

For nights when we plan on grabbing drinks with friends, we plan on wearing this shearling jacket with moto leggings, booties, a bodysuit and a cross-body bag. We can even switch gears with skinny jeans, a fitted sweater, over-the-knee boots and a tote bag for a casual Friday ensemble. Opting for a quick throw and go look? We are wearing the outerwear piece with an oversized sweater, moccasins and jogger pants for a relaxed outfit.

Sizes extra small to extra large are currently available. A stylish way to pull together a fall-approved ensemble, we plan on adding this amazing find to our closet ASAP.

