Our Favorite Comfy Slippers From Zappos — Shop Them All Now!





The wintertime is made for coziness! It’s the best season for staying indoors and keeping warm — and we love curling up on the couch in our comfiest loungewear.

An essential item to have on hand for these nights spent at home are slippers, of course! We like keeping our toes nice and toasty and need our feet as warm as possible for a successful and cozy night in. We’ve rounded up our five absolute favorite pairs, all of which you can pick up from Zappos. Any of these slippers are great as a holiday gift — or as a present to treat yourself with!

This Iconic Pair

Get the UGG Coquette slippers for $120, available from Zappos!

When we think of great slippers, this pair from UGG immediately comes to mind. They’re lined with shearling fur for extra comfort and look super cute as well! When it comes to cozy footwear, this pair simply takes the cake.

This Supremely Cozy Pair

Get the UGG Alena slippers for $120, available from Zappos!

If you’d rather have a pair of slippers that envelop your entire foot, then this is the right choice for you. They’re just as cozy as any other pair of UGGs and look fantastic. You can wear then with the back collar standing up or folded over to reveal the plush shearling.

This Fun Pair

Get the Haflinger Cat Slipper for $86, available from Zappos!

These slippers are perfect for the cat lover in your life. They’re adorable and can make an excellent holiday gift.

This Classic Pair

Get the Minnetonka Cally Slipper for $40, available from Zappos!

This pair of slippers are fashioned in a classic moccasin style and are a true staple. We even think that you can get away with wearing them outside, given it’s not raining or snowing. These make for an amazing shoe to wear to a tailgate party, or for a casual day of running errands.

This Fuzzy Pair

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Ballia (originally $50) on sale for just $40, available from Zappos!

Who says that slippers need to cover your entire foot? This pair of fuzzy slip-ons may not be the warmest on the block, but they’re certainly one of the cutest. They’re perfect for lounging around the house in, and can be great for wear in the spring or summertime! We’re all for year-round coziness and are pretty much obsessed with these.

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out all of the slippers available from Zappos here!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!