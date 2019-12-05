This Rebecca Minkoff Tote Is Ultra Chic — And 50% Off at Nordstrom!





Who can resist an amazing sale? Definitely not Us, and we think that all other fashion lovers feel the exact same way. Some of Us practically worship the sale section at all of our favorite stores and love the thrill of hunting for bargains.

But not everyone has the time to endlessly scroll through sale racks for hours on end to find all of the best goods. We get it — and that’s why we here at Shop With Us want to give you the low-down on all the best deals. That’s why when we came across this Rebecca Minkoff stunner that’s 50% off right now, we knew we had to tell you ASAP!

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Mini Avery Leather Tote (originally $198) on sale for just $99, available at Nordstrom!

How could anyone not instantly fall in love with this adorable bag? The Rebecca Minkoff Mini Avery Leather Tote is seriously a must-have item, and we’re definitely obsessed. It’s a classic, chic and sleek purse that’s extremely versatile. We don’t think there’s an outfit that this mini tote wouldn’t pair perfectly with!

This purse is made of genuine imported leather that has a natural grain texture finish, giving it a bit of a rustic boho edge. It’s a structured purse that’s designed in a classic, square-like silhouette. It’s zipper-top closure extends to go past either side of the bag, and can either be tucked into the purse or hang off the sides for some added dimension.

You can wear this purse as a handbag using by carrying it with the top handles, or as a crossbody or shoulder bag with the detachable strap that it comes with. The strap is adjustable and has a generous amount of perforated belt holes to make the length very flexible. It also has a small interior pocket to keep important items easily accessible.

Finding great designer items on sale can be hard, but we truly scored the jackpot with this mini tote from Rebecca Minkoff. It’s a gorgeous purse that we don’t think will go out of style anytime soon — and we’re sure that you’ll get so much use out of it. It might even become your new favorite go-to — so pick it up for this amazing price while it’s still in stock!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more pieces from Rebecca Minkoff and shop all of the handbags available at Nordstrom here!

