Have you ever fallen in love with a piece of clothing, but there was just one thing about it that annoyed you endlessly? Maybe the collar kept popping up, or the neckline had you in constant fear of a wardrobe malfunction. Maybe the straps weren’t adjustable and kept slipping, or the hem was just a little too long.

Before you head off to a tailor to spend more money than you spent on the piece itself, consider Fearless Tape. It’s a quick fix you can do yourself for a completely customized look. And if you don’t like how the adjustments turn out the first time, you can always redo them so you don’t end up stuck with a piece you now hate!

Get the Fearless Tape Double-Sided Body & Clothing Tape, 50-Pack (originally $13) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This double-sided tape is one of the top overall bestsellers in all of Amazon clothing, shoes and jewelry. It’s made to stick on both your skin and your clothes, lasting all day without budging for outfit perfection. Shoppers love it so much and are so confident in it, they’re even using it on their wedding days!

Each strip of tape is half an inch wide and three inches long and is transparent and waterproof. It’s designed to be invisible so all everyone sees is simply you wearing a fabulous-fitting outfit. And don’t worry about when you’re ready to take it off at the end of the day. It’s designed to leave no glue-like residue and to peel off without the piercing pain you might expect!

If you’re taping clothing to clothing, you could use this tape to fold up a long hemline or sleeves, close up the gaps between the buttons of your shirt, hold down a collar, close up a revealing wrap dress neckline or even keep the end of your belt from flapping around.

When it comes to taping clothing to skin, you might use it to hold up a droopy neckline, keep bra or dress straps in place, keep your socks from slipping down or even to lock jewelry into place, perhaps if the clasp of your necklace keeps falling to the front. Do whatever you need to made your clothing look and feel perfect for you!

