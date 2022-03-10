Get Rid of Pesky Body Bumps With This 5-Star Scrub — Now 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Before we know it, our long-sleeve sweaters and cold weather gear will be fully packed into storage. It’s time to make room for more sun-friendly attire that shows a little skin! Spaghetti straps, shorts and skirts are about to get more play as the weather heats up, and we want to make sure that our skin is fully ready to shine.

But here’s the thing: In the winter, our skin can take a pretty brutal beating — especially when it comes to dryness. You may notice annoying bumps on your body that you’re not completely sure how to get rid of, and we have the perfect scrub that may help!

Get the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10 AHA (originally $30) on sale for $24 at Dermstore!

The KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub from First Aid Beauty has garnered dozens of five-star reviews due to its amazing skin-smoothing abilities. One reviewer dubbed it a “summer must-have,” while another claims it left their skin feeling “baby soft.” This product uses both chemical and physical exfoliants to help buff away dead skin cells to reveal softer skin and a more even texture. The glycolic and lactic acids in the formula work to loosen up the dryness sitting on the top layer of your skin and decongest your pores, while the pumice buffing beads help to physically remove the dry skin and banish the bumps you’ve been dealing with!

Best of all, the process is as easy as can be — you can use this exfoliator in the shower. All you have to do is wet your skin with warm water after cleansing, and proceed to massage the scrub over your problem areas. You can also try using this on the bikini line to help get rid of razor bumps, but make sure you do a patch test before applying the scrub to any sensitive areas. It’s safe to use a few times per week or however often you feel it’s necessary — depending on how your skin reacts to the treatment. In a matter of days or weeks, your skin may feel fully restored and ready to shine for the summertime. Glow up!

