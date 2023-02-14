5 Fitness and Weight Loss Products — As Inspired by Your Favorite Celebs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With warmer weather on the horizon, you may be starting to think about picking some healthy habits back up. If you’re dreading trying the same products and methods you used last year, however, let’s try to get you started with something effective you can actually enjoy.

Whether you’re looking for workout essentials or supplements to add to your diet, we’re going to show you our five favorite celebrity-inspired products below — all available on Amazon!

Hailey Bieber — Bala Bangles

Hailey Bieber uses these exact ankle weights at the gym. They can be worn on your wrists too to help enhance your workouts!

Starting at $55.00 See it!

Kim Kardashian — Agility Ladder

Back in 2019, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of an agility ladder on her Instagram story, captioning it “Met Countdown.” We found an ultra-similar version available on Amazon!

Was $22 On Sale: $14 You Save 36% See it!

Cameron Diaz — Probiotics

In The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love your Amazing Body, Cameron Diaz wrote, “Look for Lactobacillus Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium, because these guys can survive the intense conditions of your stomach for long enough to do some good.” This supplement has both!

$28.00 See it!

Lady Gaga — Manduka Yoga Mat

Lady Gaga is just one of many celebrities who love Manduka yoga mats. She’s been known to use the Manduka Black Mat PRO. Can also be used for other types of workouts, like pilates or HIIT!

$95.00 See it!

Miranda Kerr — Barley Grass Juice Powder

On the Kora Organics blog, Miranda Kerr shared the recipe for the Heavy Metal Detox Smoothie she drinks every morning. Along with fruits and juice, barley grass juice powder made an appearance — and we found an organic version on Amazon!

$26.00 See it!

