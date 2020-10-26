This Sleek Two-Piece Knit Set Is the Best Way to Lounge in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even when we’re just hanging out and catching up on Netflix’s latest and greatest, there’s no reason for Us to look or feel sloppy. There are too many cute options out there! While we love our favorite worn-in sweats and frumpy tees, it’s time to level up our look!

Not all loungewear is created equally, and if you’re the type of person who likes to look cute on the regular, we found just the set for you! This dynamic duo from Fixmatti is seriously adorable, and will make you feel put together even if you’re just enjoying a relaxing day at home.

This set consists of a long-sleeve top and a pair of high-waisted shorts to match. The top is definitely the standout piece of this set thanks to its billowy sleeves that have a lantern shape and elongated cuffs at the wrists. They also drop at the shoulders which provides an easygoing look, and the neckline extends slightly to show a dash of extra skin.

The shorts are on the short side, but they’re the ideal length for sleeping or lounging at home. It may be a little chilly right now, but come spring, you should be able to get away with wearing them outside for a quick errand. They’re high-waisted and have an adjustable drawstring so you can achieve an optimal fit. Simply tuck the top in for the ultimate cozy outfit!

At the moment, this set is available in a slew of different colors and prints, and the knit styles vary slightly depending on which you select. The majority have a tight knit, but some feature a chunkier cable style. Shoppers are obsessed with how fashion-forward and comfortable this Fixmatti set is — in fact, some are looking to score another!

