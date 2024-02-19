Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Has denim ever not been in style? From bell-bottom jeans, to skinny jeans, to mom jeans and beyond, we’ve all lived through a fair amount of denim eras — we’re currently in one! The difference now is that anything goes; you’re in vogue no matter which style you choose to rock.

But as we’re sure you know, some jeans are more flattering than others depending on your body type — and it can be difficult to know what to look for. For some people, a high-rise fit best suits their shape — while for others, a low-rise cut is miles ahead. And not only do the jeans have to flatter your unique frame, but they also have to be comfortable.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a flattering new pair that is stretchy, stylish and easy on the pocketbook, you’ll want to check out these jeans. They’re actually designed to slim your legs! A blend of cotton, polyester and spandex makes them feel like a cloud hug while they gently compress your gams. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Lee Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean for $19 (originally $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

These jeans offer a relaxed fit and sit just above your waist, shaping your hips and tucking in the stomach. The straight-leg style gives them a wear-with-everything versatility that allows you to do exactly that — wear them with everything. Five pockets can easily store all of your essentials when a day out doesn’t require more than a phone, credit card and lip gloss. These jeans are timeless and functional, so you can be certain they’ll never go out of style!

Related: 15 Us Picks! Can't-Miss Deals This Presidents' Day Weekend It’s Presidents’ Day weekend, and you know what that means — sales galore at all of our favorite stores! Whether you’re staying put or traveling, chances are you’ll have your laptop handy. Deals have already started at endless retailers across the web, so no need to sit around waiting for Monday to start shopping. The […]

Plus, black jeans are praised for the ease with which they can be dressed up or down, and these are no exception. For a night out, try wearing these jeans with a tucked-in tank top, jacket, heeled leather belts boots and a chunky belt — slightly edgy, totally chic. Aside from night outs, you’re probably be wearing them to pick up the kids from school or to lunch with friends. Those days call for these jeans with a cute blouse, white sneakers and your favorite handbag. For a retro, casual look, we love the idea of the pants with a vintage tee and distressed sneakers.

Just as these jeans are suitable for any body type, they are also suitable for any leg length, coming in short 29-inch, regular 31-inch and long 33-inch inseams. While black is extra trendy right now, you can get these jeans in olive, beige, light blue and dark blue varieties. There really is a pair for everyone! Right now, you can get this dreamy denim option for more than half-off — run, don’t walk!

Get the Lee Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean for $19 (originally $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other black jeans on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us