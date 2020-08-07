This 2-Piece Polka Dot Set Is the Secret for So Many Chic Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One trend we’ve been absolutely in love with this year has been the rise of co-ord sets. Two pieces, matching prints and styles — easiest outfit ever. And so cute and chic. And then when you start mixing and matching, it’s like your entire wardrobe has suddenly been transformed. Even the pieces you haven’t pulled out in a year are suddenly given new life!

This set, in particular, immediately shot to the top of our wish list when we saw it. It’s so beautiful, and it’s able to work with both dressier accessories and more casual pieces — plus, it seriously looks good on everyone. This is exactly the type of set we need in our lives for late summer!

The first piece in this set is a bandeau-style tube top with straight lines both on the top and bottom. This top is fitted, but stretchy, so you won’t feel wrapped up tight. It’s a big hit with shoppers, specifically because it’s not prone to sliding down like many other strapless tops. Finally, one you can wear and forget about, not having to constantly worry about hiking it back up!

Matching the polka dot print of the top is the bottom half: the maxi skirt. This skirt is long, but not so long that any petite fashion lovers out there (under 5’4”) can’t wear it. It has a high-rise waist, side pockets and a slit making its way up the leg, allowing for some wonderfully flowy movement. This is definitely the type of skirt you want to practice that fierce runway walk in!

This co-ord set comes in multiple colors. Explore the depths of the darker colors like black or navy or brighten things up with shades like pink or purple. Like we mentioned earlier, you can always mix and match pieces too. Try the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans and booties or maybe the skirt with a silky cami and heels!

Whether you’re dressing this set up or down, or simply letting it express itself however bystanders want to see it, just know that you’re sure to be stirring up some envy all around you. Imagine how excited everyone will be when they ask you where you bought it and you tell them it’s available right on Amazon!

Get the Floerns 2-Piece Polka Dots Crop Top and Long Skirt Set starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

