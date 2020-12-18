This Lacy Knit Top Makes a Seriously Stunning Statement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lace can be done in so many different ways, and we love all of the different designs we see when we shop. We love it when we find a garment that lets the lace truly stand out, which is typically done by featuring it without any lining.

One of the best examples that shows how we like to see lace done is this adorable top from Florens! It has the perfect peekaboo lace moment at the sleeves that we absolutely love, and it’s also incredibly affordable!

Get the Floerns Women’s High Neck Lace Lantern Long Sleeve Top for prices starting at $21, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top has a lot going on, but when all of these details come together, the look is seriously on point. The bodice of the top is made from a cozy knit and has a turtleneck up top. The sleeves are made of a beautiful floral lace that’s see-through, showcasing the design beautifully. The lace only goes from the shoulder to the elbow, and the rest of the sleeve has a baby lantern style that’s cuffed at the wrist!

This top definitely makes a statement in the most elegant way possible. You can dress it up with a pair of great faux-leather pants and some pumps, or make the look more casual with some skinny jeans and sneakers. It’s not hard to find an excuse to wear this amazing top because it’s so versatile!

Get the Floerns Women’s High Neck Lace Lantern Long Sleeve Top for prices starting at $21, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers love how beautiful this top looks, and more importantly, how comfortable it feels! It basically feels like wearing a comfy sweater, but it’s so much more elevated than that. We can see ourselves wearing this top during the holidays for a family dinner, out on a date or even for a casual walk in the park! You can style this stunning top in so many ways, and it’s one of the easiest pieces to use if you want to make a great fashion statement.

See it: Get the Floerns Women’s High Neck Lace Lantern Long Sleeve Top for prices starting at $21, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Floerns and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!