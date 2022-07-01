The Ultimate Summer Wardrobe Needs This Versatile Cami Tank Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Everyone’s personal style is different, but if you want to break it down to basics, there are a slew of pieces that every savvy shopper needs. One of them is a simple cami tank that you can either dress up or down, and we found the perfect one!

If you’re in need of new summer staples ahead of the peak season, we definitely recommend this incredible option from FOROLAV. It’s super straightforward, but that’s what we love about it — there are tons of ways it can be styled for any occasion on the calendar!

Get the FOROLAV Women’s V Neck Chiffon Cami for prices starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Simply put, this cami is a must for anyone’s closet. It has a V-neckline which dips low, though you can adjust it with the spaghetti straps. Make them shorter or longer depending on your preference! In the back, there’s a traditional racerback style, which lets the top show off your shoulders. The material it’s made from is a chiffon-like fabric, and the hemline is longer than other options on the market. This makes it easy to wear out on the loose side or tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans or a skirt.

The design of this tank top makes it incredibly versatile, so now all you need to do is pick out which color you want! There are plenty of options to choose from, whether you want to go bold or opt for your standard black, white or tan. Necessary neutrals! Shoppers call this tank “beautiful and flattering,” and these adjectives sum up our ideal aesthetic. Feeling confident is the name of the game in the summertime, and we are seriously excited to add this top to our current collection. We can wear it in summer, spring, fall and even winter layered under our chunky knits. The wins just don’t stop with a boss basic in your corner!

