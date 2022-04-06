This New Self-Tanning Set Makes Getting a Sun-Kissed Glow at Home Easy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You don’t have to wait until the summer or a tropical vacation to score the perfect sun-kissed glow! With self-tanners, we can get the bronzed skin of our dreams — and without the sun damage. It’s well-known now that getting a natural tan from the sun can yield some concerning risks, but thankfully, there are endless alternatives.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, both indoor and outdoor tanning can increase your chances of developing life-threatening skin cancer, plus it can progress premature aging. Who wants early fine lines and wrinkles? Not Us! If you have yet to give a self-tanner a try, Coco & Eve has the ultimate starter kit to get you up and running. Their just-launched Bali Bae Self Tan Set has all of the tools you need to achieve the dreamiest tan from the comfort of your own home!

Get the Bali Bae Self Tan Set for just $59 at Coco & Eve — valued at $91!

Getting a solid tan at home starts with a strong product, and that’s what Coco & Even can provide. Their self-tanning mousse has thousands of glowing five-star reviews and has quickly become one of the most sought-after tanning essentials! This epic elixir has won a whopping 13 awards from various publications and user-voted polls — and that’s for good reason.

This mousse reportedly delivers a gorgeous and natural-looking tan that’s available in three different shades, depending on how deep you want your tan to appear. Not only does it make you look like you just spent a full week at the beach, it also may blur skin imperfections and feel more confident in the process.

Self-tanning at home might seem a bit daunting, especially if you’re embarking on the project on your own. But this set makes it seriously easy! It includes a tanning mitt that can help you get an even, streak-free application — plus a special wide mitt that can help you reach your back without fuss. Shoppers report that their tans look stunning after developing, and claim it’s the best at-home tanner they’ve ever used! Even first timers said that they found the process incredibly easy, so if you haven’t tested out an at-home tanning mouse, this would be a good one to try! And if you want more options to figure out which tanner works best for yourself, you can also try St. Tropez’s cult-classic version, Australian Glow’s one-hour formula or this drugstore favorite from Jergens!

