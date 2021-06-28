This Cellulite-Reducing Tanning Mousse Delivers the Most Natural Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You don’t have to bake in the sun for hours to achieve the perfect summer tan anymore — and thank goodness for that! Sun rays can cause a great deal of damage to the skin and speed up the aging process, and we all want to avoid that. But of course, we still want a sun-kissed look once the weather heats up — and tanning mousses can help get the job done!

Coco & Eve boasts one of our all-time favorite tanning mousse formulas, and with good reason. Not only does it deliver a gorgeous natural-looking color, it can also help to reduce cellulite and make you appear more toned!

Get the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse with free shipping for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This mousse is reportedly the first-ever 100% natural self tanner, and it doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals that may pop up in similar products. If you have sensitive skin and have experienced negative reactions to other tanning brands, this may be the answer to your problems. It has a lightweight formula which dries quickly and doesn’t feel sticky. There are three different shades available: Medium, dark and ultra dark. All three are strong options, but the darkest is sure to be a hit with summer in full swing!

This mousse is also incredibly easy to apply — you don’t even need a tanning mitt! Simply take a couple of pumps and apply it with your hands in circular motions all over the body. Leave it on for at least two hours and then rinse off in the shower with warm water. You can also leave it on overnight for a deeper and longer-lasting tan!

Get the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse with free shipping for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This mousse utilizes Coco & Eve’s unique Cellushape technology that’s powered by natural antioxidants which may help smooth you out over time. We also have to acknowledge the blurring effect this self tanner can give your skin, which may cover up any stretch marks or areas that you’re self-conscious about. If sun-kissed skin is a priority for you, check this tanning mousse out now!

See it: Get the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse with free shipping for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Coco & Eve and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!