Free People Has So Many Boho-Chic Dresses on Major Sale Right Now

If Free People has always been one of your “if I had an unlimited shopping budget…” types of stores, today is the day that things change. The sale section is seriously unreal right now. With spring just starting and summer on the horizon, we’re all about dresses at the moment, and FP’s selection of boho-chic styles on sale is absolutely heavenly!

We are talking major deals — over 50% off — with sizes still in stock. For now, at least. You’re going to have to shop quickly to nab these pieces at these low prices. We’ve picked out seven of our favorites to get you started!

This Tie-Dye Dress

Wispy layers, fluttery sleeves and pastel tie-dye? This dress is honestly a dream come true — and the sale price is practically unreal!

Get the English Factory Tiered Tie-Dye Mini Dress (originally $80) for just $35 at Free People!

This Retro Floral Frock

We love the earthy shades of this retro-style dress with the little bright aqua pops mixed in. Add in the smocked waist and puff sleeves and we have major heart eyes!

Get the Pennie Mini Dress (originally $108) for just $45 at Free People!

This Scalloped Midi Dress

We don’t need to explain to you why the pleated, scalloped hem of this dress caught our attention. The comfy dropped waist and the gorgeous Luna Moth shade of green made it straight up irresistible!

Get the Lora Midi dress (originally $108) for just $50 at Free People!

This Silky Heart Dress

When we first saw this dress, we actually thought it might be cheetah print, but when you look up close, you can see that the print is actually little hearts! This piece could not be cuter if it tried.

Get the Rue Stiic Armona Hearts Midi Dress (originally $195) for just $70 at Free People!

This Babydoll Dress

More florals? Yes, please! This babydoll dress has a sweetheart neckline, a mini hem and long sleeves for a look that says, “Yes, I am your new fashion icon.”

Get the Bessie Babydoll Dress (originally $148) for just $70 at Free People!

This Pretty Pink Dress

If you’re looking for a romantic piece for date night that can also totally be dressed down with sneakers, this pink floral dress is bound to be your new favorite!

Get the Bon Voyage Midi Dress (originally $128) for just $45 at Free People!

This Wrap Maxi Dress

Wrap dresses have some of the most flattering fits in the world, and this flowy maxi dress is no exception!

Get the Auguste The Label Pascal Muse Wrap Maxi Dress (originally $189) for just$65 at Free People!

Looking for more? Shop all dresses on sale at Free People here!

