This Free People Shacket Was Designed for Versatile Layering — 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The “shacket” trend has officially taken over, but depending on where you live, it may not be the most practical for the winter months. Since it’s officially the first day of the most frigid season of the year, we’re keeping the plunging temps in mind while shopping for new outerwear.

Luckily, you can still wear a shacket and stay warm when you have the right one to layer with! Take this shirt jacket from Free People that we just spotted — it’s the perfect piece that you can wear over numerous garments thanks to its oversized fit. Plus, we found it in the latest markdowns section at Nordstrom — you can get your hands on it for 40% off right now!

Get the Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for $77 at Nordstrom!

This shacket boasts an on-trend military-inspired vibe that’s completely classic. The rest of the jacket is simple and straightforward, with some added touches that punch up its aesthetic. We adore the exaggerated distressing at the hem which adds a vintage touch, and the buttons that run down the front are spaced in pairs for a unique pattern that pops.

This is a longer jacket that you can wear with everything from dresses to activewear, but the most important feature which makes it malleable is the oversized fit. Not everyone might like their jackets to be this baggy, but according to shoppers, the extra room makes it possible to wear with thicker sweaters. Winter is no match for our latest fabulous find from Free People!

Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket

Get the Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for $77 at Nordstrom!

Both the brand and reviewers recommend that you order your jacket in a size down from your standard purchase, however some shoppers suggest going down two sizes if you’re after a more fitted feel. But here at Shop With Us, we’re crushing hard on the looser look! Not only are larger jackets more comfortable, they provide an effortless elegance. If you want to flex your fashion prowess and create a stylish new silhouette, why not take a chic wide belt and cinch in the waist over this jacket? There’s so much to work with when you have a jacket that’s this versatile. Buying now!

See it: Get the Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for $77 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Free People and shop all of the latest women’s markdowns available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!