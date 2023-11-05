Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that November is here, we’re fully embracing fall fashion. And it wouldn’t be sweater weather without stylish sweaters! When it comes to comfy knits, Free People gets our stamp of approval — but the boho-chic retailer isn’t always budget-friendly. Here at Shop With Us, we don’t care about luxury labels. You can get the high-end look at a low price!

If you’re searching for Free People-style sweaters that are actually affordable, you’ve come to the right place. Below are 21 cozy options that will keep you warm through winter.

1. Fuzzy Wuzzy Was a Sweater! This Anrabess fuzzy crewneck is basically a blanket in clothing form — originally $63, now just $43!

2. Pull Off This Pullover! We’re smitten with this super soft Anrabess ribbed knit pullover — originally $64, now just $43!

3. Going to Bat! New this season, this EFAN oversized crewneck with batwing sleeves is trendy and timeless — originally $38, now just $30!

4. Comfy Crewneck! The perfect pullover to throw on in a punch, this Trendy Queen oversized sweatshirt with side slits is effortlessly cool — originally $30, now just $25!

5. V for Victory! This Lillusory collared V-neck sweater top looks so much more expensive than it is — originally $47, now just $40!

6. Don’t Waffle on This Waffle-Knit! This Lillusory waffle-knit maxi sweater dress is officially our new outfit for running errands — just $39!

7. When They Go Low, We Go High! This Anrabess split high-low hem crewneck tunic offers tummy control with a breezy mid-section — originally $60, now just $37!

8. Turtle Time! Love the style of a turtleneck but hate the tightness? Then you’ll adore this Anrabess slouchy mock turtleneck sweater — originally $60, now just $28!

9. Hem and Haw! This Anrabess exposed hem side-slit sweatshirt is street style goals — just $37!

10. Don’t Burst Our Balloon Sleeves! Need a long-sleeve shirt for layering? This BTFBM ribbed knit sweater top with balloon sleeves is anything but basic — originally $43, now just $35!

11. Holy Batwing! This Lillusory turtleneck tunic features a drapey cowl neck, batwing sleeves and side slits — originally $60, now just $42!

12. Pretty in Pink! This hot-pink Dokotoo waffle-knit shacket is Barbiecore-chic — originally $40, now just $32!

13. Complete With Pleats! This Metric Falcon pleated sweater dress looks neardly identical to a similar Free People frock — just $36!

14. Give the Cold Shoulder! Slouchy and soft, this Anrabess off-the-shoulder scoop-neck sweater is a fall and winter staple — just $50!

15. Game, Set, Match! This Lillusory two-piece sweater set is the long-sleeve version of a viral summer set — originally $73, now just $53!

16. All Good in the Hood! The raw hems of this Dokotoo button-down hooded sweater top just scream Free People — originally $32, now just $25!

17. Cozy Season! This Fisoew cozy sweater shacket is almost exactly like the Free People Ruby Shacket — originally $49, now just $40!

18. We’re Not Over the Oversized Look! This PrettyGarden oversized ribbed knit crewneck pullover is long enough to wear with leggings — originally $36, now just $31!

19. V-Neck and Neck! Take this Dokotoo waffle-knit V-neck sweater top from a casual date to dinner with friends — just $30!

20. Luxe Loungewear! Cozy enough for staying in and cute enough for going out, this Anrabess two-piece knit loungewear set is a must-have for cold weather — just $50!

21. ‘Tis the Season for Jack-o-Lanterns and Lantern Sleeves! This Dokotoo sweater with lantern sleeves toes the line between slouchy and structured — just $37!

