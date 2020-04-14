Skinny Sweatpants Exist and We All Need a Pair Immediately

Remember when skinny jeans first became a thing? We were a little iffy about them at first, but that skepticism didn’t last long. The moment we tried them on for the first time, we knew we couldn’t live without them. We love their look so much — but the thing is, the comfort factor is usually way lower than we’d like it to be.

Yes, leggings and jeggings are both alternatives that we love, but what about when we really want to take that comfort to the next level? Like, to its very peak. What if we want something a little warmer, a little cozier and maybe even a little cuter? Basically, we want that sweatpant feel with that skinny look. And, just like that, we can now have it!

Get the Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants for just $48 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

It doesn’t surprise Us that a brand like Free People would create something so wonderful, but we have to say, we weren’t expecting it. Skinny sweatpants! We truly are living in the future, aren’t we? Here we were thinking joggers were the best it could ever get, but the game has officially been changed!

These skinny FP sweats have accumulated nearly 150 reviews and shoppers seriously “don’t want to take them off.” They’re obsessed with how flattering they are, admitting they didn’t even know it was possible for sweatpants to have this effect. Same! They say these pants are “perfect in every way,” from being “so comfy and warm” to boasting an impressive versatility — able to be dressed up or down!

These sweatpants are made of a soft, washed-down knit, the cotton blend stretching and moving with your body. There’s an elastic waistband with a drawstring as well, so you can adjust the rise from high to low. Of course, we wouldn’t forget to mention the ribbed cuffs, which you can always fold up for a cropped look — as well as the deep side slant pockets!

These Sunny pants are currently available in five muted colors perfect for home use or for pairing with brighter, patterned tops when you’re out. We have Army, an earthy green, Dark Grey, Heather Grey, Light Blue and Navy. Having trouble choosing a favorite? You’re not the only one. At under $50 per pair though, it wouldn’t hurt to grab a couple. You’re certain to get plenty of use out of them!

To add a cherry on top of this already delicious sundae, we also have to tell you that these sweats are machine-washable and can be tumbled dry! We are so over hanging wet clothes over the shower curtain rod and trying to avoid the bees creeping around the outside clothesline. These sweats truly are the best in every way!

