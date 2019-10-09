



The problem with this weather? It’s always changing. The second we think we have it down, Mother Nature goes ahead and throws Us all a curveball by raining on our parade. And, for many of Us, it’s less than stellar. We spend so much time in the morning getting our looks on point that when these unexpected mishaps happen, we’re less than pleased — to say the least.

Now, as frustrating of a situation as it is, the solution seems simple: it’s all about being prepared! Sure, while a slight change in warmer months might not end up being too detrimental to our look, the same can’t be said in those colder times. All of that drama seems unnecessary — so this season, let’s stay ahead of the game in a must-have piece that will top off any look!

See it: Grab the Free People Santa Clara Thermal Top for $68, available at Nordstrom! Also available at Revolve and Macy’s here!

The Free People Santa Clara Thermal Top is the simplest solution for any fashionista looking to stay a step ahead of the weather’s grand plans this season. Let’s be clear: this thermal isn’t just the smartest solution around; it’s the most stylish one too. It comes available in not one sensational shade but nine of them. The white, neutral or black are great pieces for anyone looking to update their tried-and-true basics.

Each can easily be paired with jeans and sneakers or tights and skirts. Plus, there’s a handful of shades when we’re looking to inject a fun pop of color into our day. The yellow and mauve are bright and bold — and while a bit unexpected for the more conservative shopper, we’re confident they will be warmly welcomed within any wardrobe. Many reviewers went back and opted for not “one color but many” of them, and had “no regrets” when doing so.

This long-sleeve top is light and airy, plus endlessly versatile. It features a wide neckline that isn’t just a fan-favorite feature but also provides an opportunity to wear this top in more than one way. One day, you can decide to go the traditional V-neck route, then feel free to mix it up.

Wear it off-the-shoulders for a relaxed look that reviewers called “warm and cozy.” Wearers loved how the fit was “oversized without being too oversized,” where it appeared stretched out or deemed inappropriate to wear to work. Here, this was anything but the case.

Actually, one reviewer loved how this top made her feel “a little more put together” than her “traditional sweatshirt.” Sure, it featured the same “comfortable” qualities as our beloved hoodies but it also included a handful of others. The “twisted V-neck front” added a “sexier twist” that elevated the entire look. Truth be told, we could even see ourselves wearing this out on a casual date night!

This can easily be worn on its own or be layered under another other piece too. Best of all? With the weather continuously changing it won’t just work with any jacket or coat in our wardrobe — but work incredibly well. Dealing with Mother Nature is a whole lot easier thanks to this super stylish item!

See it: Grab the Free People Santa Clara Thermal Top for $68, available at Nordstrom! Also available at Revolve and Macy’s here!

