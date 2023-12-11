Channel Your Inner Parisian With These 20 French-Inspired Fashion Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Listen, American style is great, but there’s something so effortlessly sophisticated about French fashion trends. Luckily, you don’t need to go to Paris to shop for these staples. The key to nailing a French aesthetic is choosing simplistic pieces that are easy, breezy. Think: an expertly-crafted button down, perfectly-tailored pants, ballet flats and a beret.

Related: 22 Best Gift Deals Under $25 at Nordstrom Editor’s note: Article updated on December 7, 2023. Attention, shoppers! Not to sound the alarm or anything, but it’s officially that time of year again! You know, the festive season, when we rock out to our favorite holiday playlist while tree-trimming near the fireplace. Once you’ve placed your shiny tree topper and decorated it with […]

We have all of the above options on our list of the best French girl fashions, plus some additional picks that will keep you looking stylish through the winter season. Bon shopping! (That means happy shopping in French!)

French Girl Style Tops

1. Classic Button Down: What sets this Halogen button-down apart from the dress shirts your dad used to wear is the shiny buttons and European-style tufted sleeves. The entire vibe is simple and elegant — just $89!

2. French Navy Vibes: Breton stripes were first made famous by the French navy, and now they’ve made their way into mainstream fashion. We can’t get enough of this Breton striped sweater that looks extremely polished and feels super cozy — was $43, now just $32!

3. Elevated Outerwear: This comfy cardigan from Urban Revivo isn’t your average lounge piece. The pearl appliqués and gold trim make it ideal for dressy occasions. Plus, it looks oh-so-French — just $70!

4. With the Girls: What’s more French than a Parisian-inspired trench coat? The answer is nothing. You’ll get endless compliments when wearing this Avec Les Filles stretch crepe trench coat — was $229, now just $170!

5. High-End Look for Less: This well-constructed Grace Karin blouse rivals some designer shirts… and it’s under $50 — was $40, now just $30!

French Girl Style Bottoms

6. Slim Jeans: Skinny jeans may be out of style here in the states, but the style is thriving in French culture. Opt for a slim-fit pair, like this one from Good American — was $99, now just $59!

7. Tailored to Perfection: Tailored pants aren’t just for the office. French girls are often seen wearing similar styles to this onlypuff pair while out grabbing coffee or strolling through the park — was $39, now just $30!

8. Grab a Fun Color: You need more than just one pair of trousers! For a pop of color, we recommend this blue pick from River Island — just $76!

9. Sophisticated Skirt: There’s a certain je nais se quoi about this full A-line pleated skirt. You’ll want to wear it to the office and fancy dinners alike — just $49!

10. The Slim Skirt: On the flip side of the full skirt is this figure-skimming satin skirt from Madewell. It’s another French closet staple you need in your wardrobe — just $88!

French Girl-Approved Dresses

11. It’s All in the Details: Between the French lace and unique collared design, this dress is begging to be worn in Paris. You’ll fit right in with the locals — was $43, now just $38!

12. Layering Piece: Wear a white turtleneck under this strappy French Connection dress to turn the warm weather piece into a winter go-to. All you need is some thigh high boots to complete the look — was $128, now just $77!

13. Oh Mon Dieu! Slip dresses, like this one from Nordstrom, have also become a defining item in French fashion. It’s one of those pieces that will never go out of style — just $119!

14. French-Inspired: The average sweater dress gets a French glow-up with flattering pleats, low V-cut and tie waist. C’est parfait! — just $47!

15. The Ultimate Hybrid: Part-blazer and part-dress, this WDIRARA beauty means business! Wear it alone or with a long-sleeve tee for styling versatility – just $30!

French Girl-Approved Accessories

16. Lovely Loafers: Your shoes can be the finishing touch to elevate an entire outfit. For a full-on French vibe, you can’t go wrong with these Sam Edelman loafers. The decorative tassel adds some modern sophistication — was $170, now just $119!

17. Prettier Than a Ballerina: Ballet-core and French fashion go hand in hand. Lean into the trend with these minimalist ballet flats from The Drop — just $40!

18. A French Signature: Could we really have a French fashion roundup without a beret? (Spoiler: The answer is no.) We’re purchasing this Anivia set that contains three gorgeous berets for the price of one — just $13!

19. A Pop of Color: Pair this Kate Spade New York Bubble print silk bandana with a Breton striped shirt for the ultimate French-inspired look — just $48!

20. Parisian Perfection: When sporting a Longchamp Pliage bag, people will assume you just came back from Paris (no one needs to know you got it on Amazon) – just $111!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us