Take Up to 50% Off During Frontgate’s Sitewide Memorial Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is upon us, so what do you say? Let’s get our space ready for the season with some chic, fun and seriously discounted pieces for our home and backyard! Need new furniture? Decor? Games? Storage solutions? Entertaining essentials? Look no further than Frontgate’s Memorial Day sale!

For a limited time, you can take up to 50% off sitewide — and that includes clearance items too. Prices are already marked with their discounts, so let’s do this. Shop five of our favorite finds from this sale below!

This Floating Golf Green

This is a seriously great Father’s Day gift, but it’s fun for the whole family too, whether they golf every week or mostly just mini golf with friends. You get a floating golf green, floating golf balls, a flag and a tee box. Such a nice pick for pool owners!

Get the Floating Golf Green (originally $549) for just $467 at Frontgate for a limited time!

This Bar Cart

Love having guests over? They’ll be begging for another invite once you bring out drinks or even brunch on this rolling rattan bar cart. Fit up to eight bottles, plus more on the multi-level wicker shelves!

Get the Brooks Rattan Bar Cart (originally $699) for just $320 at Frontgate for a limited time!



This Indoor/Outdoor Throw

This lightweight, durable throw blanket would look great accenting your couch, but feel free to bring it outside too for hanging out on a chilly summer night. It’s water-resistant!

Get the Cyprus Indoor/Outdoor Throw (originally $179) for just $152 at Frontgate for a limited time!



This Cozy Ottoman

This ottoman doesn’t only look sleek and versatile, but its plush foam cushions are wrapped in feather and down, so it’s all about comfort too. Put your feet up on this and you won’t want to get up again!

Get the Adler Ottoman (originally starting at $799) now starting at just $679 at Frontgate for a limited time!

This Modern Table Lamp

With its marble base, steel circular body and ovular shade, this table lamp is a conversation piece that will help elevate any room. Available in both black and white!

Get the Marai Table Lamp (originally $399) for just $339 at Frontgate for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Frontgate Memorial Day sale here!

