Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Furniture is a necessity that most of Us don’t have the time or budget to replace. Whether you need a new bed or simply want to revitalize the energy of your dwellings, sometimes we tend to wait for the “right” moment to redecorate. Does your living room — or better yet, your furniture — need a spring pick-me-up? We found a sale you’ll love! Although Presidents’ Day is over, Macy’s is offering great deals on furniture that will suit all your upcoming spring cleaning needs.

Related: 5 of the Most Head-Turning Furniture and Decor Pieces at Wayfair Home makeover! Ever want to just revamp your entire space? New furniture, new decor, new trims and paint jobs — the works. Obviously, there’s a reason we can’t just snap our fingers and make it happen. It’s a major process, it’s a huge time commitment and the cost is going to be anything but cheap! […]

From comfy couches to sturdy table and chair sets, the Macy’s Presidents Day sale has something for every shopper. We rounded up eight of the best furniture deals to shop during the Macy’s Presidents’ Day sale — read on to see our picks!

Created for Macy’s Radley 86″ Fabric Sofa

Grab his plush fabric sofa for a steal — was $1,289, now just $799!

Alaterre Furniture Hairpin Natural Live Edge Wood with Metal 42″ Coffee Table

If you prefer the juxtaposition of wood and metal, you’ll love this coffee table — was $379, now just $322!

Macy’s Zane 66″ Writing Desk

Store all your essentials chicly and neatly with this writing desk — was $1,469, now just $899!

Agio Astaire Outdoor 7-pc Dining Set

For all of your upcoming spring and summer gatherings, grab this outdoor dining set — was $3,149, now just $1,989!

Created for Macy’s Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed

This upholstered queen bed will help you drift off into a peaceful night of slumber easily — was $649, now just $299!

Created for Macy’s Nevio 124″ 5-pc Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise, 1 Power Recliner and Articulating Headrests

Host your family and friends comfortably with the help of this leather sectional set — was $6,494, now just $3,499!

Created for Macy’s Emila 78″ Rectangle Sintered Stone Mix and Match Dining Table

For those who prefer a sleek dining experience, this stone dining table will provide just that — was $1,249, now just $869!

Macy’s 65″ Dawnwood 2PC TV Console Set

This heater/console system is the perfect addition to your family room — was $1,999, now just $1,299!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us