Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Furniture Deals You Can Still Grab at Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale

By
Macy's President Day Sale
Macy's

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Furniture is a necessity that most of Us don’t have the time or budget to replace. Whether you need a new bed or simply want to revitalize the energy of your dwellings, sometimes we tend to wait for the “right” moment to redecorate. Does your living room — or better yet, your furniture — need a spring pick-me-up? We found a sale you’ll love! Although Presidents’ Day is over, Macy’s is offering great deals on furniture that will suit all your upcoming spring cleaning needs.

Related: 5 of the Most Head-Turning Furniture and Decor Pieces at Wayfair

From comfy couches to sturdy table and chair sets, the Macy’s Presidents Day sale has something for every shopper. We rounded up eight of the best furniture deals to shop during the Macy’s Presidents’ Day sale — read on to see our picks!

Created for Macy’s Radley 86″ Fabric Sofa

Created for Macy's Radley 86" Fabric Sofa
Macy’s

Grab his plush fabric sofa for a steal  — was $1,289, now just $799!

See it!

Alaterre Furniture Hairpin Natural Live Edge Wood with Metal 42″ Coffee Table

Alaterre Furniture Hairpin Natural Live Edge Wood with Metal 42" Coffee Table
Macy’s

If you prefer the juxtaposition of wood and metal, you’ll love this coffee table — was $379, now just $322!

See it!

Macy’s Zane 66″ Writing Desk

Macy's Zane 66" Writing Desk
Macy’s

Store all your essentials chicly and neatly with this writing desk — was $1,469, now just $899!

See it!

Agio Astaire Outdoor 7-pc Dining Set

Agio Astaire Outdoor 7-pc Dining Set
Macy’s

For all of your upcoming spring and summer gatherings, grab this outdoor dining set — was $3,149, now just $1,989!

See it!

Created for Macy’s Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed

Created for Macy's Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed
Macy’s

This upholstered queen bed will help you drift off into a peaceful night of slumber easily — was $649, now just $299!

See it!

Created for Macy’s Nevio 124″ 5-pc Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise, 1 Power Recliner and Articulating Headrests

Created for Macy's Nevio 124" 5-pc Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise, 1 Power Recliner and Articulating Headrests
Macy’s

Host your family and friends comfortably with the help of this leather sectional set — was $6,494, now just $3,499!

See it!

Created for Macy’s Emila 78″ Rectangle Sintered Stone Mix and Match Dining Table

Created for Macy's Emila 78" Rectangle Sintered Stone Mix and Match Dining Table
Macy’s

For those who prefer a sleek dining experience, this stone dining table will provide just that — was $1,249, now just $869!

See it!

Macy’s 65″ Dawnwood 2PC TV Console Set

Macy's 65" Dawnwood 2PC TV Console Set
Macy’s

This heater/console system is the perfect addition to your family room — was $1,999, now just $1,299!

See it!

Related: 8 Deals to Shop During Banana Republic Factory’s 50% Off Sale

woman teeth before and after whitening. Over white background. Dental clinic patient. Image symbolizes oral care dentistry, stomatology

Deal of the Day

This Oil Pulling Set Is Now Just $10 and May Get You Your Whitest Teeth Ever View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!