Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Keeping your closet packed with versatile clothing which can suit any occasion is a major cheat code to life — seriously! Finding these pieces can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be — that’s why you have Us to help you! Banana Republic Factory is having a sitewide 50% off everything sale right now, and it’s the ideal time to find versatile pieces for a steal. Also, did we mention that the brand is taking an additional 20% off every online order? Yes, it’s true — so hurry up and get to shopping!
From structured denim pieces to flouncy dresses, the Banana Republic Factory sale has a score for every shopper. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best deals to snag during the shopping event — read on to see our favorite picks!
Military Pique Blazer
This military-style pique blazer is sleek and sophisticated — was $100, now just $70!
Back-Pleated Shirt
This back-pleat shirt is classic and has a breezy vibe — was $85, now just $51!
Flutter-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress
Throw on this flutter-sleeve knee-length dress for an option that will float seamlessly from season to season — was $120, now just $72!
Denim Mini Shirtdress
Denim is a timeless material, and this shirtdress is perfect for any occasion — was $130, now just $78!
Twill Jumpsuit
Rock this twill jumpsuit with pumps and a statement-making bag for an edgy aesthetic — was $170, now just $68!
Twill Cargo Pant
Cargo pants are so trendy right, and this twill pair is breathable and durable — was $100, now just $60!
Satin Classic Camisole
This satin camisole works as a top or a hidden layer — was $55, now just $33!
High-Rise Wide-Leg Raw Hem Jean
Grab this classic pair of jeans for a relaxed finish — was $90, now just $54!