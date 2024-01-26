Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Deals to Shop During Banana Republic Factory’s 50% Off Sale

By
Banana Republic Factory 50% off Everything
Banana Republic Factory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your closet packed with versatile clothing which can suit any occasion is a major cheat code to life — seriously! Finding these pieces can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be — that’s why you have Us to help you! Banana Republic Factory is having a sitewide 50% off everything sale right now, and it’s the ideal time to find versatile pieces for a steal. Also, did we mention that the brand is taking an additional 20% off every online order? Yes, it’s true — so hurry up and get to shopping!

Related: 17 Leather Pieces to Wear This Winter

From structured denim pieces to flouncy dresses, the Banana Republic Factory sale has a score for every shopper. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best deals to snag during the shopping event — read on to see our favorite picks!

Military Pique Blazer

Banana Republic Factory Military Pique Blazer
Banana Republic Factory

This military-style pique blazer is sleek and sophisticated — was $100, now just $70!

See it!

Back-Pleated Shirt

Banana Republic Factory Back-Pleated Shirt
Banana Republic Factory

This back-pleat shirt is classic and has a breezy vibe — was $85, now just $51!

See it!

Flutter-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress

Banana Republic Factory Flutter-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress
Banana Republic Factory

Throw on this flutter-sleeve knee-length dress for an option that will float seamlessly from season to season — was $120, now just $72!

See it!

Denim Mini Shirtdress

Banana Republic Factory Denim Mini Shirtdress
Banana Republic Factory

Denim is a timeless material, and this shirtdress is perfect for any occasion — was $130, now just $78!

See it!

Twill Jumpsuit

Banana Republic Factory Twill Jumpsuit
Banana Republic Factory

Rock this twill jumpsuit with pumps and a statement-making bag for an edgy aesthetic — was $170, now just $68!

See it!

Twill Cargo Pant

Banana Republic Factory Twill Pant
Banana Republic Factory

Cargo pants are so trendy right, and this twill pair is breathable and durable — was $100, now just $60!

See it!

Satin Classic Camisole

Banana Republic Factory Satin Classic Camisole
Banana Republic Factory

This satin camisole works as a top or a hidden layer — was $55, now just $33!

See it!

High-Rise Wide-Leg Raw Hem Jean

Banana Republic Factory High-Rise Wide-Leg Raw Hem Jean
Banana Republic Factory

Grab this classic pair of jeans for a relaxed finish — was $90, now just $54!

See it!
Woman Using Digital Tablet at Home

Deal of the Day

$11 for 5! These Seamless Thongs Are a Top-Selling Fashion Item on Amazon View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!