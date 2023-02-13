Look and Feel Fit in These Mega-Flattering Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may be time to start thinking about putting away your heavy sweats for a while, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up joggers just yet! Joggers are actually one of our favorite pieces for spring. The trick is to grab a pair suitable for the season. Instead of the heavy, fleece-lined versions, these G Gradual joggers are going to be your new go-tos.

These joggers, available on Amazon Prime, are exactly what we’re looking to add to our closet right now. The fact that we’re even finding them on sale? This is a shopper’s paradise!

Was $37 On Sale: $29 You Save 22% See it!

The G Gradual High-Waisted Joggers have already gained tons of fans and positive reviews since their release on Amazon in 2022. They’re made of a buttery-soft, sweat-wicking fabric, and they have four-way stretch. They’re made of 25% spandex!

These lightweight joggers have a high-rise, extra-wide waistband to offer a really nice flattering effect while also staying firmly in place, whether you’re working out or lounging about. They also have deep side pockets — deep enough to hold a phone, keys or cards so you can go out on a jog hands-free, for example, or skip bringing a purse to the gym!

As you can expect from a pair of joggers, this pair also has ankle cuffs to pull things together and to leave room for your shoes. They also have that perfect not too tight, not too loose fit. They’re just a little relaxed while steering clear of baggy territory!

These joggers come in over 20 colors, including a few subtly-designed patterns: leopard, camo and tie-dye. You can stick with black, navy or maybe a grey or khaki, or you have options for a more colorful collection, like red, pink, blue and green. You can see them all on Amazon!

Of course, these joggers will work excellently with a sports bra or activewear top for when you’re working out, but we know you’re going to want to wear them on the regular too — which we strongly encourage. Try them with a long-sleeve mesh crop top and heeled booties, or stick with a more casual look like a knotted tee and sneakers. They’d also look fantastic with a crochet off-the-shoulder top or corset-inspired bodysuit. So many options!

