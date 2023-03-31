Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When spring and summer are on the horizon, we prefer to rock lighter wash jeans. We’ve been wearing darker hues in the fall and winter, so it’s high time to brighten up our wardrobe now that the sun is shining. There’s just something about vitamin D and dreamy denim that makes sense!

With this in mind, we can’t think of a better style to pick up than a great pair of flares. We’re all about embracing the retro aesthetic, and you can snag that ’70s vibe with these jeans from GAP! They offer up the perfect light wash, and better yet, they’re on sale right now for 60% off. Seriously!

With this incredible discount, you’re getting your hands on these jeans for under $30 — which is absolutely unheard of! Usually denim at this price point doesn’t always measure up when it comes to quality, but you won’t have that issue with this pair. Reviewers call these jeans “durable,” and love their easygoing structure. They do have a bit of stretch but still keep their shape, which further proves how well they’re built. The flare leg is ultra-flattering and can make your legs look long, plus the high waist is elongating and slimming. This is the type of jean which effortlessly works for every body type!

The light wash is the pair we have our eyes on, but they’re available in two other washes as well. You can score them in black or in a darker blue hue, but the best deal you’re going to get is on the lightest pair. This is excellent timing, because light wash is the unofficial spring shade!

The only tricky thing some shoppers have expressed regarding these jeans is the sizing. Some say they do run small, so we would suggest going up a size or two so they don’t feel uncomfortably tight. It’s actually recommended you order up if you’re in-between two different sizes, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. But on the flip side, there are three different lengths to choose from — which is everything! These jeans come prepared to fit you perfectly, and you truly can’t beat this amazing deal. The GAP is iconic for a reason!

Get the GAP Women's High Rise Flare Denim Jeans (originally $70) on sale for $28 at Amazon!

