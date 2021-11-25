Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer had a very shiny nose, but we’re in search of very shiny hair. All we want for Christmas is a hair straightener that will tame our unruly mane. We’ve had our hair tools for far too long, and we never get the salon-quality strands we’re hoping for. Rather than producing luscious locks, our current flat iron leaves Us with brittle, broken ends. We’re on the hunt for a hair straightener that gets the job done.

Here at Shop With Us, Black Friday is our Super Bowl, and awards season is our football season — so many gorgeous gowns and glam to fawn over! It’s the ultimate style inspiration, and we always find new hair styles to replicate at home. Last year, we couldn’t help but swoon over Kristin Cavallari’s sleek bob at the Golden Globes. It was crisp, cutting-edge and oh-so-chic. Celebrity hair stylist Justine Marjan revealed how she prepped the Hills alum’s hair. As reported by Us, Marjan styled Cavallari’s hair with the top-rated GHD(Good Hair Day) Platinum + Styler flat iron.

Amazing news! Just in time for Black Friday, another GHD hair straightener is on sale at Amazon. This styler is great for a variety of situations. You don’t want to miss this limited-time sale. We’ve got all the details about this beauty brand below.

Get the GHD Classic Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron Hair Straightener on sale for Black Friday at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

The GHD Classic Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron Hair Straightener is a favorite amongst celebs and hair stylists for a reason. The advanced technology enhances shine and achieves a healthy look. Featuring slimline inch plates, this flat iron is ideal for styling short hair, tight curls and bangs. Frizz-free results are in your future!

Shoppers give this GHD flat iron rave reviews. “Love it!” gushed one customer. “Heats up fast. Makes my hair very shiny.” Another shopper said, “I have very thick and curly hair. I swear by GHD. It’s an excellent product. I would definitely say it’s worth the investment.” One customer even said that this GHD flat iron is “truly the best straightener I have ever used.” Wow!

See what all the hype is about with this GHD hair straightener, on sale now for Black Friday. Shop this flat iron before it’s too late!

