Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pucker up, because it’s smooching season! Between the mistletoe at holiday parties and the midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve, we have quite the lip-locked itinerary ahead of Us. But the question is: How do you rock a red lip without smearing the color all over your significant other?

We’ve often pondered this problem when thinking about our queen Taylor Swift, especially now that she’s dating Travis Kelce (we all saw that running-start rom-com-style kiss after her Eras tour in Buenos Aires!). The Grammy winner’s pout is always perfect! Another celebrity who manages to maintain a smudge-proof smile is Sarah Shahi. And we just found out the Sex Life star’s beauty secret!

On November 3, the actress took to Instagram stories to share a selfie with the caption: “@clarinsusa @clarinsofficial #waterlipstain.” So, it’s official — the Clarins Water Lip Stain is the key to a transfer-proof pout. Keep scrolling to shop this long-wear lip stain from Amazon!

Get the Clarins Water Lip Stain for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Clarins Water Lip Stain delivers long-lasting color that won’t dry out your lips! Infused with aloe vera and raspberry water, this 77% water-based formula adds a burst of soothing hydration. Finally a lip product that won’t transfer!

Simply apply to your lips, adding more coats for more intensity. You can wear this lip stain alone or with lipstick, lip oil or lip gloss for extra color or shine. Available in red, rose, orange and violet.

Get the Clarins Water Lip Stain for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Still on the fence about this lip stain? Read these rave reviews from shoppers!

“Best lip stain I have ever used. This stuff is awesome. If you want some color without looking overly made-up, THIS IS IT.”

“I love love love this lip stain. The color looks good on me, but what I really like is that it’s not drying. I use two coats and the color stays for several hours.”

“The best I’ve ever found in the USA. It looks very natural and lasts longer than others I’ve purchased.”

Channel Shahi’s smoochable staying power with this Clarins lip stain!

See it! Get the Clarins Water Lip Stain for just$30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Clarins here and explore more lip stains here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Sutton Stracke Wears This $8 Long-Lasting Lipstick on ‘RHOBH’ — Shop Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sutton Stracke knows style. In fact, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was just nominated for The Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity at BravoCon! From her couture collection to her concept store, the Sutton Brands founder […]

Related: Up to 50% Off! Lancôme’s Black Friday Early Access Sale Just Dropped Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. This Black Friday season is turning out to be the most beautiful ever — especially at Lancôme! The luxury beauty brand just launched its early Black Friday deals, and our […]

Related: Love La Mer? Shop the Best Black Friday Deals on This Luxury Skincare Line Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday is the one time of year when we allow ourselves to splurge on skincare. There are so many premium products on sale right now, but the crème de la crème of creams is undoubtedly La Mer. […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!