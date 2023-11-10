Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I love getting dressed up as much as the next person, but sometimes I wish I could wear comfy sweats to nice restaurant. (A girl can dream, right?) While sweatsuits are off the table, Selena Gomez recently proved that you can stay cozy and look chic while out and about. The solution? A plush sweaterdress.

Last weekend, Gomez was spotted leaving the iconic BondST Sushi in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with her famous girl gang. Her celeb pals, including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid, went all out with their attire — wearing thigh-high boots, corset tops and miniskirts. Gomez, on the other hand, prioritized comfort — opting to wear a belted camel-colored sweaterdress designed with oversized sleeves and a turtleneck silhouette.

I was immediately inspired by the multi-hyphenate mega-star — we should not have to sacrifice comfort for style, even on special occasions! So I took to Amazon and found a similar style from Zesica for under $50!

Get the Zesica Women’s Turtleneck Sweater Midi Dress for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This popular dress has garnered over 150 five-star reviews from happy customers who praise its luxurious quality and comfy, cozy fabric. Like the actress’s designer frock, the Zesica style comes in a warm camel color (a.k.a. one of fall’s hottest hues), and features billowy sleeves, a loose turtleneck and also includes a removable waist belt. We appreciate that the bodycon style beautifully hugs curves, but doesn’t feel restricting making it ideal for holiday get-togethers.

“I wanted a flattering, comfortable, warm dress. This was perfect,” one reviewer raves. “It is super stretchy and way soft. I got several comments and people wanting to feel how soft it was!” Others confirm that although it has a slimmer, body-skimming fit, it runs true to size and doesn’t feel tight in the slightest.

In my eyes, wearing this dress is essentially like wearing your own personal blanket, and who doesn’t love that? I will definitely be rocking this to Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re not totally in love with this style, we found a few more options that emulate Gomez’s effortless style below!

