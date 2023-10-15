Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of fall, we think of pumpkin spiced lattes, cozy candles, football season, changing leaves, apple cider donuts — and Gilmore Girls. The feel-good TV show takes place in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, our dream destination in sweater weather. Just like Richard Gilmore is an “autumn,” so are we.

Rory Gilmore’s style is totally trending for fall 2023. Her aesthetic is all about chunky knits, plaid pleated skirts and simple tops. So, we decided to put together a Rory-coded outfit featuring popular pieces from Amazon. Where you lead, I will follow, Gilmore Girls!

Cable-Knit Sweater This oversized cable-knit crewneck is both timeless and trendy! Rory rocked a similar sweater around Stars Hollow. So cozy for fall! $50.00 See It!

Plaid Pleated Skirt Pretend you’re another student at Chilton in this preppy pleated skirt, available in tons of color options. Plaid mini skirts are in this fall! $20.00 See It!

Black Opaque Control Top Tights (Set of 2) Once temperatures drop, tights will be an everyday essential with skirts and dresses. This opaque pair is chic and flattering. $17.00 See It!

Lug Sole Loafers Rory Gilmore would definitely own a pair of loafers! These lug sole shoes are one of the biggest trends of fall. $40.00 See It!

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve T-Shirt A white long-sleeve shirt is a fall and winter staple! We love that this one isn’t cropped like so many other styles these days. $17.00 See It!

Corduroy Sherpa Jacket We love the fall vibes of this corduroy jacket! Rory wore a similar sherpa style on the show. $50.00 See It!

Leather Backpack This genuine leather backpack screams Rory Gilmore. Whether she’s heading to lecture at Yale or driving back home to Stars Hollow on the weekend, this versatile bag would be her best friend. $70.00 See It!

