Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Channel Perfectly Preppy Style With This Rory Gilmore-Coded Outfit for Fall

By
Rory Gilmore-coded outfit, Gilmore Girls
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of fall, we think of pumpkin spiced lattes, cozy candles, football season, changing leaves, apple cider donuts — and Gilmore Girls. The feel-good TV show takes place in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, our dream destination in sweater weather. Just like Richard Gilmore is an “autumn,” so are we.

Rory Gilmore’s style is totally trending for fall 2023. Her aesthetic is all about chunky knits, plaid pleated skirts and simple tops. So, we decided to put together a Rory-coded outfit featuring popular pieces from Amazon. Where you lead, I will follow, Gilmore Girls!

Cable-Knit Sweater

Aelfric Eden Cable Knit Sweater Women Vintage Chunky Cream Sweater Men Woven Crewneck Knitted Pullover White
Aelfric Eden
This oversized cable-knit crewneck is both timeless and trendy! Rory rocked a similar sweater around Stars Hollow. So cozy for fall!
$50.00
See It!

Plaid Pleated Skirt

Women's Elastic Waist Plaid Pleated Skirt Tartan Skater School Uniform Mini Skirts (Medium, Series 1 Green)
Urban CoCo
Pretend you’re another student at Chilton in this preppy pleated skirt, available in tons of color options. Plaid mini skirts are in this fall!
$20.00
See It!

Black Opaque Control Top Tights (Set of 2)

MANZI 2 Pairs Women's Opaque Control Top Tights Comfort Stretch 70 Denier Pantyhose Black Large
MANZI
Once temperatures drop, tights will be an everyday essential with skirts and dresses. This opaque pair is chic and flattering.
$17.00
See It!

Lug Sole Loafers

Mostrin Black Leather Loafers for Women Lug Sole Chunky Platform Mid Chunky Heel Loafer Comfort Slip On Penny Shoes for Casual Work Dressy Size 8
Mostrin
Rory Gilmore would definitely own a pair of loafers! These lug sole shoes are one of the biggest trends of fall.
$40.00
See It!

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (Available in Plus Size), White, XX-Large
Amazon Essentials
A white long-sleeve shirt is a fall and winter staple! We love that this one isn’t cropped like so many other styles these days.
$17.00
See It!

Corduroy Sherpa Jacket

ChiyeeKiss Cropped Distressed Corduroy Jacket Sherpa Lined Shacket Button Down Fleece Fur Collar Winter Coat for Women(0081-Brown-S)
ChiyeeKiss
We love the fall vibes of this corduroy jacket! Rory wore a similar sherpa style on the show.
$50.00
See It!

Leather Backpack

Kattee Genuine Leather Backpack Purse for Women Multi-functional Elegant Daypack Soft Leather Shoulder Bag Office, Shopping, Trip - Black
Kattee
This genuine leather backpack screams Rory Gilmore. Whether she’s heading to lecture at Yale or driving back home to Stars Hollow on the weekend, this versatile bag would be her best friend.
$70.00
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Blank NYC vegan leather jacket

Related: I Love Blank NYC Vegan Leather Jackets — This Popular Moto Style Is on Sale Now

compliment-worthy-fall-fashion

Related: 9 Fall Fashion Staples to Suit Every Price Point at Nordstrom

fall fashion picks

Related: I’m a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 21 Fashion Pieces I’m Picking for Fall

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories