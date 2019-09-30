



Fashion has evolved immensely over the years, and these days we find it hard to keep up with all of the different trends that emerge. It honestly feels like there are a million new trends every time the seasons change, and it’s hard to keep track of them all. But there is one trend that has emerged over the last year or so that is our absolute favorite, and one that is definitely easy to keep up with!

What is the trend that we’re speaking of, you may ask? It’s the athleisure trend! What was once deemed appropriate for college students only is now for everyone. It’s okay to wear leggings and sweats while still looking trendy and cute. One of our favorite ways to showcase this trend is by wearing a matching athleisure set, and we found the perfect legging and sports top combo from Girlfriend Collective that you can wear to the gym, or when you just want to feel comfortable all day.

See it: Get the Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra for $38, available at Nordstrom!

Lets start with the top. Technically this item is billed as a sports bra, which it definitely is. But this one is cut to be much longer than your run-of-the-mill sports bra. It’s designed to hit somewhere near the waist, which makes it look more like a crop top than a sports bra. The straps on this sports bra are thick and the back is cut in a typical racerback style. It’s definitely supportive enough for a workout, and long enough that makes it appropriate to wear when you’re running errands.

What’s also great about the Girlfriend Collective brand as a whole is that they use fabric made from recycled water bottles when making their activewear, which is something we can all get behind. We love companies that are eco-friendly and try to be as green as possible, and this brand does so beautifully with the use of this unique fabric.

See it Get the Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7/8 Leggings for $68, available at Nordstrom!

Now let’s move on to the leggings that match this top. They are also made from the same sustainable fabric that the top is made of, and are high cut with a compression waistband that covers and sucks in the tummy area well. The high cut is designed to hit right past the belly button, and this works perfectly with the matching sports bra. The leggings are long and hit right above the ankle and are fitted to perfection.

This set is perfect for a casual day out, a sweaty gym session or to wear on your next flight. There are 12 colors to choose from if you want to pick up a matching set, or if you want to mix and match, the leggings come in an additional 4 colors to choose from.

You can pair this set with your favorite athletic sneakers if you’re making your way to the gym, or a pair of fashionable sneakers if you’re looking to emulate the athleisure look. Throw a bomber jacker or a jean jacket over the top to elevate the overall outfit and full embody the essence of this comfy yet chic trend. We can’t wait to rock this Girlfriend Collective set whenever we’re feeling lazy but still want to look cute!

See it: Get the Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra for $38 and the High Waist 7/8 Leggings for $68, both available at Nordstrom!

Not the style that you’re going for? Check out more items from Girlfriend Collective and other activewear available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!