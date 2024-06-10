Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes the way things look in the mirror in your home and the way they look actually out in the sun can be so deceiving. What once appeared as lustrous locks in your bathroom lighting becomes oily and damp once the sun hits — and it’s the absolute worst. And why go through wasting hundreds of dollars on testing hair oils to find the right one when you can just look to Gisele Bündchen’s hair oil secret for gorgeous glossy strands?

The hair oil that the supermodel used on the the Met Gala red carpet in 2023 was the Sol De Janeiro Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil. The perfect test for any hair oil, it had her signature beachy waves glistening without making them look weighed down. And, I mean, you literally can’t hide anything in bright lighting like that or in front of the thousands of camera snaps that come with it, so we know it it’s got to be good.

Get the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

A pairing of two Brazilian stars, the hair oil comes from the iconic and viral body and hair care line Sol De Janeiro. The brand initially went viral for their famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which smells just as good as it makes your skin feel. Their hair oil is no different. It hydrates the skin using their two signature oils — pataua oil and pequi oil, which are rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants, helping to fight frizz, protect from split ends and give your hair silky shine.

It also, however, smells just as good as their bodycare, made with the brand’s signature Cheirosa ’62 fragrance, which has notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla. Creating both a mixture of hair shine and a hair perfume — we could only imagine how divine the Nourish author smelled walking up those Met stairs. And if that weren’t enough of a reason to add it to your hair routine, it also has up to 450 degrees of heat protection and helps to repair damaged hair.

The hair oil isn’t just recognized for being on the red carpet though, it’s also a star in the eyes of Amazon shoppers too, with over 1,000 bottles of it being bought within the last month. Not only that, but shoppers have also given it over 900 five-star ratings, which are usually followed by an equally glowing review.

“I have very thick and wavy hair which gets frizzy all the time,” one reviewer said. “I apply this to my wet hair and when it dries, [there’s] no frizz and it’s shiny. [It] smells so good I don’t wear perfume, this is my perfume in my hair.”

If Bündchen’s red carpet hair is the proof, this hair oil will keep hair shiny and healthy-looking all year long. It comes in at $34 for a 2 ounce bottle, but according to users it “lasts months” on end.

See it: Get Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

