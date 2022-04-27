This Smoothing Leg Lotion Works So Well, You’ll Be Excited to Wear Shorts Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We prepare to show off some extra skin in the summertime by doing two things. First, we want to make sure we have the ultimate flattering clothes and bathing suits on deck. It’s all about feeling confident, and we don’t plan on staying covered up in the heat. Shopping for fresh threads is a must!

But of course, the second task on the list is prepping our skin itself. That may mean using a self tanner to get a solid base going — or focusing on other ways to leave our skin looking smooth, silky and stunning. Exfoliating is a definite necessity, and some might need products that are slightly more powerful to banish bumps or other concerns. If you’re looking to combat similar issues ahead of pool season, we have the perfect lotion that might be of assistance!

Shoppers say that the Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion has helped make their skin look “years younger” and smoother than ever before. It’s actually designed to help anyone tackle roughness that may be caused by Keratosis Pilaris, which is a skin condition that leads to dryness, redness and tiny visible bumps on the skin. Reviewers who also have seen crepey skin develop with age claim this exfoliator works for that as well!

We love the sound of this lotion because it has intense moisturizing properties as well as exfoliating powers — so it’s essentially a two-in-one product. You don’t have to follow up with a moisturizer after use, but you certainly can if you need an extra dose of hydration.

If you want instant gratification, reviewers say they saw a difference in their skin after their first few uses. You can apply the lotion daily, and we recommend doing so at night to let the product works its magic while you sleep. If your skin is sensitive, try not to use it as frequently and start out slow to see how you’ll react. Many shoppers note that this product is powerful, so it’s important to be mindful when you first apply. Though this is a pricier product, reviewers wholeheartedly agree that it’s worth every penny! That said, if you’re looking for a less expensive exfoliator, we love this First Aid Beauty scrub, this Paula’s Choice treatment and this VILLAGE11FACTORY lotion!

