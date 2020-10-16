This Cozy Flannel Button-Up Has a Surprisingly Flattering Fit — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For Us, fall means flannel, and we know most would agree. We love our sweaters and crew necks, but a flannel shirt really emphasizes that cozy vibe while simultaneously serving up some edginess and an outdoorsy aura. When we’re wearing a flannel, we feel like we could be doing anything from cutting down a tree, to attending a rock show, to cuddling up by a fireplace with a good book!

Flannel shirts are both timeless and versatile, but there’s one thing about them that doesn’t always work. They tend to have a pretty oversized fit — or they’re simply shapeless, swallowing up your figure in in what feels like a never-ending flow of fabric. For some looks, it works, but if you’re trying to look more professional or maybe wear it on its own, rather than as a layer, you need something with a more refined fit!

Get the Goodthreads Flannel Slim Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt (originally $30) for just $24 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you didn’t think flannels could be flattering, this slim-fit Goodthreads shirt will instantly change your mind. It’s made to fall toward your body rather than away from it, but it’s still relaxed enough that it won’t feel tight or restrictive. It’s definitely the type of shirt you can wear on its own, buttoned up, tucked into a skirt or with a pair of work trousers. And hey, you can always size up if you’re looking to use it more as an unbuttoned layering piece!

This top’s brushed flannel is made of 100% cotton, so you can be sure that its softness is of the utmost quality. It has a spread collar, a hem that hits at the hips and buttons up the front, as well as buttons at the cuffs of the long sleeves. You can easily fold these sleeves up if either your look or the weather calls for it!

This machine-washable top is available in six plaid variations, with both different colors and different designs to choose from. The black and red buffalo plaid version is a classic, but you could also try the navy oversize check to switch things up. Make sure to check them all out!

Whether you’re wearing this flannel buttoned up with a pair of distressed jeans and high-top sneakers or with a statement necklace, pencil skirt and block heels, you’re going to find yourself reaching for it over and over again. This is the type of piece that belongs in everyone’s wardrobe, so why not grab it while it’s still on sale?

