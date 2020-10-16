This Colorful Sweatshirt Is the Cutest Way to Spread Kindness

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all had to face some tough situations this year. We were often left feeling down in the dumps, just waiting for one positive moment to shine its light on us. Even just a few kind words could make a major difference. In a world where the negative tends to overshadow the positive, it’s best to be mindful about all of the good and little things in life — and to help spread them yourself!

Performing good deeds and charity are two awesome ways to help, but on other days, you can keep it even easier than that. A compliment never hurts, or you can reach out to someone you miss. You could even make a difference by simply wearing a sweatshirt like this, spreading a message of kindness everywhere you go!

Get the KIDDAD Be Kind Sweatshirt for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pullover sweatshirt is made of a soft, lightweight cotton blend. It has a crew neckline and is a dark, heathered grey. The standout feature, however, is the graphic on the chest. “Be kind” is printed four times in four different colors. Not only is this graphic just super cute with its unique font and color combo, but it’s an inspirational reminder to both yourself and others to never forget kindness.

Just think — next time you’re given the wrong drink at a café, instead of being angry, you can consider that your barista could be having a very stressful day. Be kind when asking for a replacement. Next time someone cuts you off on the highway, instead of tailgating them, be kind and think maybe they’re rushing to see an ill loved one. And next time you’re feeling sad, anxious or lonely, maybe this sweatshirt will inspire others to check in on you and put a smile on your face!

Get the KIDDAD Be Kind Sweatshirt for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

As for the act of actually styling this sweatshirt, you’ll find that it’s going to be extra kind to you. It’s so easy to pair with just about anything! A pair of jeans and sneakers? Of course. What about over some flowy tulip shorts with tights and flats? We’re definitely trying that one. And the look we’ll probably rock even more often? This sweatshirt with leggings and fuzzy slippers at home!

This sweatshirt has become a quick hit at Amazon, and that doesn’t surprise Us for a second. Now is the perfect time of year to buy — plus, every day is a great day to be kind!

Get the KIDDAD Be Kind Sweatshirt for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from KIDDAD here and other fashion hoodies and sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!