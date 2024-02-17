Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, taking care of your skin has become a puzzle that gets increasingly hard to solve as you age. Whether you’re dealing with bags under your eyes, wrinkles or frown lines, chances are, you have a few products you use that help you tame and reduce signs of aging. Eye creams are nifty tools that target the delicate under-eye area and can restore and revitalize the skin. Goop, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, focuses on creating non-toxic beauty products that feel luxurious. We found a healthy eye cream from Goop that’ll help nurse your bags and get your eyes looking youthful and refreshed — and it’s only $58 at Amazon!

Related: 23 Best Under Eye Creams for Dark Circles Help make yourself look less tired by using these eye creams that can help dark circles appear less noticeable — details

You should definitely add the goop Beauty Vitamin C Eye Cream into your beauty regimen because it could do the thing missing from helping your eyes pop more! This eye cream strives to renew the skin underneath your eyes and help nourish and protect the sensitive area.

The key ingredients of the eye cream include vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten and protect skin; vitamin A to smooth the look of wrinkles and lift the skin; caffeine to depuff; amino acids and glycerin to moisturize; and micro-illuminating pearls to help color correct dark circles.

Get the goop Beauty Vitamin C Eye Cream for $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this cream, gently pat the cream onto clean skin under and around the eyes day and night. Remember, a little goes a long way, so you don’t need that much! Further, this eye cream works well as a first step before your makeup beat, and it also works wonders when layered into your beauty routine.

If you’re still hesitant about trying the Goop eye cream, don’t be! It comes clinically tested — based on a four-week third-party consumer-perception study of 33 women between the ages of 32 and 63 — and the results are overwhelmingly positive. The study found that after four weeks, 100% of the participants agreed the eye area felt hydrated, 97% agreed the eye area looked brighter and less dull, and 94% agreed the product helped blur fine lines and wrinkles.

Goop Beauty also doesn’t use any harmful ingredients in its products, and this offering is free of parabens, petroleum, phthalates, SLS, SLES, PEGs, TEA, DEA, silicones, or artificial dyes or fragrances.

In regards to this silky eye cream, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I really love this eye cream! I have been using it for a week or two now, and my skin seems brighter and not as puffy. It goes on smoothly and works well under my makeup and at bedtime. And a little goes a long way, so the jar will last quite a while. I’m glad I got this and will be buying more!”

Another happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I LOVE this eye cream! It has replaced my $200+ usual. Very moisturizing without being greasy, and the caffeine in it is always great to help perk up the skin.”

If you’re looking for a new way to revitalize your eyes and bring more life and youth to them, grabbing this eye cream could do the trick!

See it: Get the goop Beauty Vitamin C Eye Cream for $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from goop here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us