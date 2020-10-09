Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you believe it? Because you should. It’s real. It’s happening. And there are just hours left! Grace Atwood’s second collection with The Drop is here! While the fashionista and founder of The Stripe designed a summer-friendly collection earlier in the year, this time, it’s all fall everything!

All collections on The Drop are super limited because they’re made to order. That means you have 30 hours to shop until they’re gone forever, assuming they don’t sell out first. In fact, Atwood’s last collection sold out so fast that Amazon prepared for more orders this time around! The time limit, however, remains, so you need to act fast if you want to grab any of these pieces. Our pick? The matching set made up of this top and these bottoms!

Get The Drop by @graceatwood Grey Animal Print Crew Neck Top for just $35 and the Grey Animal Print Side-Slit Pull-On Pants for just $45 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on October 9, 2020!

“I really wanted to add a matching set,” Atwood explained on The Stripe. “I have no idea how people will feel about this but since most of us are working from home, I thought a matching viscose set would be a fun take on the sweatsuit (I’m personally pretty over sweats…I still do them once or twice a week but generally get dressed). Wear the pieces together or mix and match them!”

We love the idea of this being a “fun take on the sweatsuit,” and we even thought it might be a jumpsuit when we first saw a photo of her wearing the top tucked in. More than cute enough to wear out of the home. The viscose fabric is flowy and lightweight, and the relaxed fit is so comfy. We even love the subtle chicness added by both the dropped shoulders on the top and the keyhole button closure hiding in back. Or how about the side slits at the leg openings of the pants?

Wondering how to style these pieces separately? Atwood can help you out: “The top has a nice drop shoulder and would look so cute with denim or a little black pant (or the cinnamon pants, the fabric coordinates!)” As for the bottoms, she wrote that they can be paired with “a simple tee or bodysuit OR cozy cashmere sweaters as the weather cools down.” Love!

Before we leave you to it, can we just take a second to appreciate this gorgeous take on a leopard print? The dark grey with bits of cinnamon red, beige and black? We can’t even! Okay, now we’re done.

